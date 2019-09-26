

Case Keenum suffered a sprained foot on a sack versus the Chicago Bears on Monday night. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

A day after missing the Washington Redskins’ walk-through with a sprained foot that had him in a walking boot, quarterback Case Keenum fully practiced Thursday, and he is expected to start Sunday at the New York Giants, barring any setbacks.

“It’s feeling better today,” Keenum said of the injury. “A short week. Was pretty sore after [Monday’s] game. Wanted it to calm down, get the swelling out. Stabilize it. Just walking around, they put me in [the boot] for the day.”

Thursday’s practice also featured an unfamiliar sight — three players wearing the yellow quarterback jersey.

The team hasn’t had its top three signal callers at practice since mid-August, when Colt McCoy was sidelined after a setback during his rehab from three surgeries to repair the broken leg he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in December. He returned for the walk-through Wednesday and was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. McCoy was in the competition to win the starting job before complications from the injury began to affect his ability to plant on dropbacks.

[Of Redskins’ problems, their NFL-worst third down defense might be most glaring]

“It’s going to be a few days, or maybe weeks, before he gets back in the flow with his timing and his feet and fundamentals and pocket,” Coach Jay Gruden said of McCoy. “He’s missed a lot of time. It was good to get him back out there, though, watch him zip it around and move around. He felt okay, just a matter of him getting comfortable with his feet and his legs.”

Gruden said it’s unlikely McCoy will be active for Sunday’s game unless there’s a setback to Keenum, who has started the team’s first three games this season.

Calls for Keenum’s replacement began this week after he turned the ball over five times in a 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday, with fans chanting during the game for the team, which is 0-3, to put in rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Several members of the media have said this week that Washington should start Haskins.

Keenum said he suffered the foot sprain during a play on which he was sacked by the Bears.

While Keenum is likely to play against the Giants, the team has other injury concerns. Center Chase Roullier (knee), guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) did not practice Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, one of the team’s top performers so far this season, was limited with a hamstring issue Gruden said he hopes is not serious.

