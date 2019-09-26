

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are off to a 3-0 start. (Mike Roemer)

The fourth week of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a matchup of preseason contenders in the NFC. Follow along here during the game for live updates.

It’s not now-or-never time for the Philadelphia Eagles when they face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Not yet. Not with the NFL season only reaching its one-quarter mark.

But it’s getting close. It could begin to feel relatively late in the season awfully soon for the Eagles if they lose to the unbeaten Packers.

The Eagles, believed to be a Super Bowl contender in the NFC entering the season, are off to a 1-2 start in which injuries have depleted the supporting cast around quarterback Carson Wentz on offense. With the Dallas Cowboys off to a 3-0 beginning and looking imposing with the increasingly productive passing of quarterback Dak Prescott, the Eagles must right themselves soon or risk having the Cowboys turn the NFC East race into a runaway.

[The NFL's search for the next Sean McVay has created a new role: Head Coach of the Defense]

The Eagles are yet to have a complete performance this season. Since a season-opening triumph at home over the Washington Redskins, they’ve suffered losses at Atlanta and to the Detroit Lions in Philadelphia. Even in the win over the Redskins, the Eagles trailed by 17-0 in the first half. It’s not what they imagined in the offseason when they permitted Nick Foles, their former Super Bowl MVP, to leave via free agency while doubling down on Wentz as their franchise quarterback with a four-year, $128 million contract extension.

The injuries have been particularly debilitating to Wentz’s group of pass-catchers, with wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery sidelined. Jeffery is scheduled to return to the lineup Thursday after missing one game (and much of another) because of a calf injury. Jackson is to remain out at least through this game.

The task for the Eagles is formidable in Green Bay. The Packers are off to a 3-0 start and appear capable of challenging the Los Angeles Rams and Cowboys for NFC supremacy.

So much of the preseason focus was on the relationship between Matt LaFleur, Green Bay’s new head coach, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And while the success of that pairing ultimately could determine whether the Packers remain a viable Super Bowl contender, the Packers’ early-season success has been predicated upon being a solid and versatile all-around team on which Rodgers does not have to do it all.

This has been, thus far, a defense-first team. The Packers are ranked only 28th in the league in total offense and 24th in scoring offense; they’re 24th in rushing offense and 27th in passing offense. So while LaFleur is a would-be offensive genius in the mold of Rams Coach Sean McVay, whom he worked for in L.A. after they were fellow assistants in Washington, his best move thus far was his decision upon being hired to retain defensive coordinator Mike Pettine from predecessor Mike McCarthy’s staff.

The Packers, after bolstering their defense in free agency during the offseason, are ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense and second in scoring defense. They’re fifth in pass defense. Their one vulnerability has come in defending the run. They’re ranked 25th in the league in rushing defense. One issue for Thursday night’s game is that pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, one of the defense’s several expensive additions in free agency, is listed as questionable because of a knee injury.

