A good pass rush is vital in today’s NFL. The teams ranked in the Top 10 for rushing the passer by the game charters at Pro Football Focus have a combined win-loss record of 22-8 straight up and 19-11 against the spread through three weeks. Teams in the bottom 10 at rushing the passer are 8-21-1 straight up and 10-20 against the spread.

Teams with solid pass-blocking units are also faring well. The 10 highest-rated clubs in 2019 have a 21-9 record heading into Thursday night’s game (17-13 against the spread), while those in the bottom 10 are just 11-18-1 straight up and 14-15-1 against the spread.

Those numbers could come in handy when assessing this week’s slate. Here is how we expect the Week 4 games to shake out, starting with two prime picks against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2½)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings +2½

The Bears’ injury concerns include defensive end Akiem Hicks (knee), defensive end Bilal Nichols (broken hand), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (oblique), right tackle Bobby Massie (vertigo), kicker Eddy Pineiro (pinched nerve in his right knee) and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion). The loss of Massie shouldn’t be overlooked. He allowed just one sack last year and should be replaced by journeyman Cornelius Lucas, who is on his fourth team in four years.

Any downgrade to the offensive line, especially on short rest like Chicago is facing after a Monday night win, isn’t good for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. His passer rating drops from 105.3 in a clean pocket to 20.3 when facing pass pressure, per Pro Football Focus. An incomplete pass, by comparison, results in a 39.6 passer rating.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3)

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +3

After you adjust for down, distance and opponent, the Broncos have one of the worst pass-blocking units in the league this year, per Football Outsiders. The Jaguars have the league’s best pass rush, a ranking no doubt boosted after sacking Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota nine times for 55 yards in Thursday’s upset win.

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 4 slate.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4)

Pick: Green Bay Packers -4

New England Patriots (-7) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: New England Patriots -7

Kansas City Chiefs (-6½) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -6½

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4½)

Pick: Carolina Panthers +4½

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7)

Pick: Oakland Raiders +7

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

Pick: Atlanta Falcons -4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-10½)

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9½

Los Angeles Chargers (-16) at Miami Dolphins

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -16

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3)

Pick: New York Giants -3

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7)

Pick: Cleveland Browns +7

Seattle Seahawks (-5) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -5

Dallas Cowboys (-2½) at New Orleans Saints

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -2½

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +4

