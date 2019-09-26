The incident was captured on video and posted online by local media, where the referee is shown walking near the sideline. When the cannon is set off, he immediately grabs his head and collapses to the ground.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the incident will be referred to the district attorney’s office pending potential criminal charges.
Maine Maritime Academy lost the game to Massachusetts Maritime Academy, 42-21, according to the school’s website. Maine’s academy did not immediately return a request for comment on the incident.
