A referee was injured Saturday at Maine Maritime Academy when a cannon blast set off near the sideline hit him in the head, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s academy tradition to sound off a cannon using a blank shotgun shell whenever the team scores, according to the sheriff’s office. But authorities said an alumnus of the school who brought his own cannon to Saturday’s homecoming game had “loaded it with black power and a substance that he had made into a wad.” The referee was struck by the wad and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on video and posted online by local media, where the referee is shown walking near the sideline. When the cannon is set off, he immediately grabs his head and collapses to the ground.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the incident will be referred to the district attorney’s office pending potential criminal charges.

Maine Maritime Academy lost the game to Massachusetts Maritime Academy, 42-21, according to the school’s website. Maine’s academy did not immediately return a request for comment on the incident.

