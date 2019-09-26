A referee was injured Saturday at Maine Maritime Academy when a cannon blast set off near the sideline hit him in the head, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s academy tradition to sound off a cannon using a blank shotgun shell whenever the team scores, according to the sheriff’s office. But authorities said an alumnus of the school who brought his own cannon to Saturday’s homecoming game had “loaded it with black power and a substance that he had made into a wad.” The referee was struck by the wad and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.