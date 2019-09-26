

Rose Lavelle is expected to start Saturday against first-place North Carolina. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Rose Lavelle was in uniform for the Washington Spirit on Wednesday in Houston for a National Women’s Soccer League match critical to her team’s pursuit of a playoff berth. However, she did not start or enter in the second half of a scoreless draw that begged for her dynamic presence.

The reason had nothing to do with an injury. The U.S. World Cup star had, in fact, returned last weekend from a month-long absence caused by a concussion and did not experience any setbacks.

Rather, the U.S. Soccer Federation, which employs the national team players, recommended to the Spirit last week that Lavelle should not play in Houston because of physical and travel demands.

She had played 45 minutes for the Spirit at Chicago on Saturday, but as her teammates headed to Texas, she flew to Milan for a FIFA gala Monday. There, she was honored for her selection to the 2018-19 world all-star team, known as the Best XI.

Lavelle, 24, rejoined the Spirit on Tuesday night, about 24 hours before kickoff against the Dash at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Spirit Coach Richie Burke said he was not barred from using Lavelle but did receive a “strongly worded recommendation” from the federation to hold her out. Aside from the recent concussion and the transatlantic flights, Lavelle has a long history of hamstring injuries.

Given Lavelle’s journey, Burke said, she would not have played much anyway. She was “shattered after traveling all day,” Burke said. “She wanted to play the last 15-20 minutes but was out of it.”

USSF spokesman Neil Buethe said the federation collaborates with NWSL teams in monitoring medical conditions and fitness levels of the national team players.

“At times, we make recommendations on what we think are the best courses of action regarding the overall health perspective of the national team players,” Buethe said. “We don’t dictate what the players do on a day-to-day basis in these club environments, but we are invested in working in partnership with them to make sure the health of the players is always in the forefront and the top priority.”

The women’s national team players are paid not by their respective clubs but by the USSF, which underwrites the league by providing full-time salaries to compete for both the national team and an NWSL team. The pro teams are financially responsible for players not under contract with the U.S. and Canadian federations.

It’s the opposite for the U.S. men’s national team: The players are employed by clubs around the world and collect payments for specific national team service.

World Cup star Megan Rapinoe also attended the FIFA gala, where she was named the player of the year. She was not even in uniform for Reign FC’s 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Wednesday in Tacoma, Wash.

Burke said Lavelle will start Saturday against the first-place North Carolina Courage at Maryland SoccerPlex, the Spirit’s home finale.

Washington (7-8-6, 27 points) must win the remaining three matches to maintain any hope of qualifying for the four-team playoffs. North Carolina (14-4-4, 46), Chicago (13-8-2, 41) and Portland (11-5-6, 39) have clinched. Tacoma-based Reign FC (9-6-7, 34) and Utah (9-9-4, 31) are the top contenders for the last slot.

Lavelle has made just three appearances for the Spirit since the World Cup ended and the U.S. players were subsequently awarded time off: 90 minutes against both Chicago and Portland last month and the first 45 minutes against Chicago last weekend.

The U.S. squad will reconvene next week for the final two matches of the World Cup victory tour, both against South Korea, Thursday in Charlotte and Oct. 6 in Chicago.

Lavelle was a second-half substitute in the first game of the tour, against Ireland at the Rose Bowl, but missed two matches against Portugal with the head injury.