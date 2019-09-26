

Barring an appeal, Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech will not be playing in the postseason. (Nell Redmond/Associated Press)

The NCAA announced Thursday that it has banned the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team from the 2019-20 postseason over violations committed by one of Coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants and a former friend whom the NCAA considered a booster of the program.

The program also received four years of probation, had the number of scholarships it can offer reduced by one for each year of the probation and was fined $5,000 plus 2 percent of the program’s budget. It is not yet known whether Georgia Tech will appeal the ruling.

According to the NCAA, the assistant coach arranged for a highly touted recruit to interact with a former Yellow Jackets player who at the time was playing for the Atlanta Hawks. The NBA player invited the recruit and a Georgia Tech team member to his home and got them into a strip club without paying a cover, giving them $300 each to spend there.

All the individuals were unnamed in the NCAA’s statement Thursday, but news reports have identified the former assistant coach as Darryl LaBarrie, the recruit as Wendell Carter (who played one season at Duke before leaving for the NBA), his Georgia Tech team host as Justin Moore (who transferred after the 2017-18 season) and the NBA star as Jarrett Jack, whom the school has banned from associating with the program for three years.

The NCAA investigation found that LaBarrie first denied any involvement but eventually admitted that he arranged the night out (a claim LaBarrie himself confirmed in April). The NCAA also says LaBarrie tried to get Moore to lie about what happened, a claim LaBarrie disputes. He has been given a three-year show-cause order by the NCAA, which effectively means he cannot be an NCAA coach over that time frame.

The NCAA also found that Pastner’s former friend — identified as Ron Bell — gave two Georgia Tech basketball players $2,424 in shoes, clothes, meals, transportation in lodging even though he had been warned by Pastner repeatedly not to give anything to members of his team. Bell also texted and called a player who was thinking about transferring from Memphis — Pastner’s former team — to Georgia Tech in violation of NCAA rules that prohibit boosters from contacting potential recruits or transfer players.

The two Georgia Tech players — guards Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie — were suspended for three and six games by the NCAA at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Pastner and Bell eventually had a falling-out, which is when Bell told Pastner that he had given gifts to his players and Pastner reported it to his superiors. The former friends eventually filed lawsuits against each other, though the cases were dropped this summer.

“Both sets of violations occurred because men’s basketball coaching staff members invited outside individuals into their program,” the NCAA Committee on Infractions said in its statement. “They permitted these outside individuals to interact with their student-athletes, and those actions resulted in violations.”

Pastner is entering his fourth season at Georgia Tech and has yet to take the Yellow Jackets to the NCAA tournament (their last appearance was in 2010). The postseason ban includes the ACC tournament.

