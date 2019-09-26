

Nationals fans sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during a game this season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

When the Chicago Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, “Go, Cubs, Go,” the team’s anthem, written by Steve Goodman and originally released in 1984, reached new levels of popularity. The song, which is played at Wrigley Field after every Cubs win, hit the Billboard charts for the first time and was performed by the cast of “Hamilton.” Inspired, in part, by those events, two local fans took it upon themselves to write a victory song for the Nationals. It’s unclear whether it will catch on.

“The way the Cubs fans came together when the Cubs won was just so exciting,” Jim Cooke said while sitting along the first base line before a game at Nationals Park last month. “I thought, this is the nation’s capital, and we should have a song that the team could be proud of.”

After the Cubs’ World Series triumph, Cooke, an original Nationals season ticket holder, challenged his wife, Susan Mooring, to come up with a beat and lyrics for an original Nats anthem. Mooring, a D.C.-based jazz vocalist, had recently lost most of her eyesight to glaucoma, and she and her husband both agreed the project would be a beneficial exercise.

Mooring, who continues to attend Nationals games, had long marveled at the power of song to unify people at the ballpark, whether it be while singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” “Take On Me,” or “Bustin’ Loose.” She decided her Nationals victory song had to be distinctively D.C.

“It occurred to me it needed to start like go-go, it needed to sound like Washington, a combination of funk and R&B and hip-hop,” Mooring said. “I wanted to put that all together and create something that would appeal to a wide range of generations.”

With the help of her husband’s nephew, musician and sound engineer George Cooke, Mooring created “Go, Go, Red White & Blue” over the course of about two weeks.

The song opens with four beats on a cowbell, followed by five hand claps with drums set to legendary musician Bo Diddley’s classic beat. Diddley was a D.C. resident in the early 1960s. Mooring said that the lengthy introduction is designed to get fans “into the groove,” and the cowbell signals that “it’s time to get up and sing.” The nine-beat rhythm carries throughout the song, which includes a rap bridge section.

The main horn riff in the chorus echoes the opening line of the national anthem, followed by the familiar, fan-created “N-A-T-S Nats! Nats! Nats! Woo!” cheer that originated in section 313 at Nationals Park more than five years ago and has gradually spread throughout the stadium. There’s also a nod to a D.C. food staple in the last verse — “Grab a half-smoke, join the throng and sing the Nationals’ victory song” — and a reference to Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s classic sonnet, “How do I love thee?” (Mooring, who said the song is supposed to evoke feelings of D.C. summer yard parties, was an English major.)

[How a fan cheer became part of the Nationals Park wall (Woo!)]

“Go, Go, Red, White & Blue” reflects Mooring’s lifelong love of music and baseball. The latter began in 1961, when Mooring was 4, and her oldest brother hit a single-season school record .427 at North Carolina. Six years later, Jim Mooring hit a grand slam off Yankees legend Don Larsen while playing for the Denver Bears of the Pacific Coast League.

Cooke and Mooring shared the original version of the finished song with Dusty Baker at an event to promote the former Nationals manager’s line of wines two years ago. Baker loved it, Mooring said, and the Nationals encouraged the couple to start a social media campaign to build interest in the anthem. Cooke and Mooring put the song on SoundCloud and created a YouTube video. Earlier this year, DJ Lance Reynolds of D.C.'s WPFW-FM connected them with local DJ Todd Bell, who provided vocals for the song, and fellow Nats fan Martin Niland created a snazzier YouTube video, with updated images and synchronized lyrics.

Cooke and Mooring had additional, intermittent communication with the team about incorporating the song as part of the game day experience at Nationals Park, and “Go, Go, Red White & Blue” debuted on the center field scoreboard before a 2-1 win over the Brewers on Aug. 16. The Nationals played the first two verses of the song, along with a team-produced video that featured a brief clip of Bryce Harper striking out, for several games at the start of the Nationals’ next homestand, but the anthem hasn’t been played since. A Nationals spokeswoman declined to comment on the team’s plans for the song going forward.

The Nationals have flirted with adopting a team victory song before. Longtime D.C. PR professional and former Senators announcer Charlie Brotman wrote “Nuts About the Nats,” with music by TV theme composer Edd Kalehoff, in 2008, and the song was played at Nationals Park for a brief stint in 2012.

Cooke and Mooring both believe “Go, Go, Red White & Blue,” which Tony Kornheiser recently endorsed on his podcast, has staying power, and fills a void for the Nationals.

“To me, one of the marks of an established team is that it has its own song,” Mooring said. “There’s ‘Go, Cubs, Go.’ There’s ‘Hail to the Redskins.’ There’s ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly.’ The way that the fan base responds to those songs when they come on, they just sing as one, and it really energizes people.”

