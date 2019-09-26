Following thumb surgery a little more than a week ago, Thomas won’t be available during training camp, which begins Tuesday, but he is out of his cast and wearing a splint, Sheppard said. He’s also been contributing in other valuable ways, most notably with professionalism and leadership for a roster filled with new, youthful pieces.

New GM Tommy Sheppard seeks players who will follow ‘The Wizards Way’

In addition to Thomas, the Wizards go into camp, which begins next week, with a handful of rotational players nursing ailments preventing them from practicing.

That includes C.J. Miles, who underwent a procedure in July to repair a stress fracture in his left foot and is out indefinitely, although Sheppard indicated the forward has been participating in noncontact shooting drills.

More recently Troy Brown Jr. strained his left calf, the team announced, during a routine workout Monday and is expected to miss approximately a month.

“I think the neatest thing is the players themselves [saying], ’Hey, next man up,’ ” Sheppard said. “Give somebody else an opportunity to shine. I think we have some interesting players that we acquired from the Lakers this summer that kind of joined us midstream, summer league, and that’s basically organized pickup.

“You don’t have a great idea of what they’re like, so now you have with Mo Wagner, with Isaac Bonga, with Jemerrio Jones, you’ve got some opportunities to let those guys loose a little bit more in camp, get them a little bit more reps at their positions.”

Sheppard also mentioned Justin Robinson, whom the Wizards signed to a partially guaranteed contract after the former Virginia Tech point guard went undrafted on the heels of a record-setting career in Blacksburg, Va.

Robinson finished as the Hokies’ career leader in assists despite missing a dozen games last season with a nagging foot ailment.

He came back in time for the first game of the NCAA tournament and helped Virginia Tech reach the round of 16, where the Hokies, seeded fourth in the East Region, narrowly lost to No. 1 seed Duke, 75-73.

The game took place at Capital One Arena, allowing Sheppard to get another firsthand look at Robinson, who grew up in Manassas, Va., in a family that owned Wizards season tickets.

“The only time I saw him lose was in this building last year, and I remind him of that all the time, the Duke game,” Sheppard said. “But Justin wins. He’s a winner.”

Sheppard said the same of first-round pick Rui Hachimura, who went to the Final Four with Gonzaga.

The Japanese sensation had a busy offseason, including playing for his native country in the FIBA World Cup in Shanghai. His tournament, however, ended after three games because of knee discomfort and general fatigue, but, according to Sheppard, he won’t be on a minutes watch during training camp.

Hachimura participated in a pickup game Wednesday, Sheppard said, without any lingering effects in his knee, remaining on the court the entire time.

“He’s in good shape,” Sheppard said. “I think there’s an overall perspective we’re bringing in from a sports science area to really, I’m not even going to use the two dirty words in sports right now — load management — but I think what we’re going to try to do is really be intelligent about how we work through the preseason and how we’re going to work through the season.”

