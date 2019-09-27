

Cal Coach Justin Wilcox (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Perhaps the quietest good coaching job is ongoing in Berkeley, Calif., with at least two reasons for the quiet.

One would be that it’s Berkeley, long noted for aspects beyond football, as when an Ole Miss fan last week accused the visiting Cal team of communism, a revelation to anyone who has checked Bay Area hotel prices.

The other would be that it’s Justin Wilcox, the 42-year-old California Golden Bears coach with the notable lack of attention-neediness, and who on Monday with reporters, said this: “I like to listen more than I like to talk.” As a reporter said, “We have noticed,” Wilcox continued: “He’s a great person to sit next to in the conference meeting.”

That referred to the talkative Herman Edwards, the famous Arizona State coach, former New York Jets coach, former Kansas City Chiefs coach and former ESPN coach-on-air. He’s the latest visiting coach headed into California Memorial Stadium, this one on Friday night, and it’s telling that he’s the obvious, overriding theme, even as Wilcox’s Bears (4-0) enter as the Pacific-12 Conference’s last unbeaten team.

As much as it’s about California trying to build on wins at Washington and Mississippi, it’s about Edwards, as young a 65 as anybody ever saw, returning to where he began college football. Reminded about the prowess of California safety Ashtyn Davis, Edwards told reporters in Arizona: “I’m gonna tell him my record is still in the book, if you’d like to break it. It’s still sitting there, four interceptions in one game, against Washington State (in 1972). … First one was for a touchdown. Still sits in the books. No one’s broken that yet. So I’m gonna tell him, ‘You go ahead and get it, ’cause it’s still sitting there.' ”

Then, a quick caveat: “Not today.”

[Penn State vs. Maryland: Preview, TV info and game coverage]

Given that his Arizona State stands 3-1 with a hard and bumpy 10-7 win at Michigan State, it’s a good night in the Pac-12, where the members annually chew up each other in the kind of parity feast that threatens College Football Playoff presence. (Pac-12 representatives have appeared only twice in five four-team playoffs so far.) It’s a game that could end up 10-7 itself, with the way Wilcox has lent a ruggedness to California, which last December became the first team ever to lose a game called the Cheez-It Bowl, but lost it nobly, to TCU, by 10-7, in overtime.

California is, of course, often described with the ancient English passage “hasn’t reached a Rose Bowl since 1959,” even if it did get rooked out of a berth in 2004. After it reached seven straight bowl games in the 2000s, it has settled for three across this decade, even if it does boast two of the NFL’s most prominent starting quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff. It spent the middle part of these 2010s with Sonny Dykes’s Air Raid offense, with total offense rankings like No. 13 (2014), No. 8 (2015) and No. 10 (2016).

Then in January 2017, the school ended Dykes’s four-season tenure after the last three years sailed sideways to 18-19, and brought in the absurdly prepared Wilcox. He had assistant-coached at six schools (including California) in all four continental time zones, with the unusual parlay of Boise State, Tennessee and Wisconsin. That all began after a playing career at Oregon in which clues of a coaching future developed, and a quick stop as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins, who released him in June 2000 to make room for fullback Odell Collins.

Wilcox at California has added up to a 16-13 record so far but with three of the wins absolute stunners: 37-3 in 2017 over unbeaten Washington State (which doesn’t tend to do “3”), 12-10 in 2018 over Washington, and 20-19 in 2019 at Washington, one of the upsets of the young season. It was that strange game where strange, severe weather in Seattle prompted a kickoff at 10:30 p.m. and a finish at 1:22 a.m., and where California went 74 yards in the closing two minutes for Greg Thomas’s winning field goal from 17 yards.

“I’m just really proud of the team because it wasn’t the cleanest, but they just keep fighting and they’re just a tough bunch of buys, and really appreciate them for that,” Wilcox said.

That’s how the coach wanted it when he signed on: teams that would be “strong and tough” in a pinball-scoreboard era. California’s scores so far have tilted toward strong-and-tough: 27-13, 20-19, 23-17, 28-20. “The good thing is our team has pretty dang good self-awareness,” Wilcox said this week, “and they realize how small the margins are in winning and losing.”

That kind of approach probably wasn’t forecast for Wilcox in the mid-1990s, when he came out of high school as a celebrated quarterback from Junction City, Ore., near Eugene, after two straight years of 2,000-plus yards passing. But he opted for defense when the Oregon depth chart didn’t smile upon his quarterbacking, and even within that he made the tricky transition from safety to corner. He became that college football subspecies: the player chronically lauded for selflessness and, of course, quiet.

That, too, was unexpected, because as he once told the Oregonian, “I got out of the gene pool somewhere.” He meant at the time that his tall, slender build, which he keeps at 42, differed from that of his older brother Josh, the former Oregon tight end who caught seven passes for the New Orleans Saints, and his father Dave Wilcox, who wore that big, brutish No. 64 in 11 seasons as a San Francisco 49ers linebacker on the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In Dave Wilcox’s Hall of Fame bio, it reads, “Always prepared, Wilcox was a true student of the game and worked to be fundamentally correct.” And: “‘What I do best,’ Wilcox once stated, ‘is not let people block me. I just hate to be blocked.’” The Wilcoxes had raised their sons on an Oregon farm boasting wheat and cherries, and now the younger one heads the Pac-12’s last unbeaten team in 2019, a team of which Edwards said, “Defense is the calling card.”

That’s even as, with a listener as a coach and a star coach about to play visitor, one might have to look carefully to notice.

Read more:

Barry Svrluga: Maryland and Penn State coaches are joined at the roots

Virginia football visits Notre Dame with hopes of taking a big step in its ascent

Jerry Brewer: Punishing Kansas might elicit fear, but the NCAA will need to do more to earn respect

John Feinstein: App State, still the biggest little college football program going

College football has Rivalry Week, Week Zero and now Redshirt Week