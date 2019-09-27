For Orlov, that means shifting into more of a leadership role in his top-four pairing, becoming the player Niskanen was to him when the duo made up the Capitals’ most reliable defensive pairing for the past three seasons. It wasn’t until last season that the two started to struggle, because of a combination of not moving the puck and defending as well.

When the blueline is fully healthy, the favorites to skate alongside Orlov are Gudas and Nick Jensen, who was acquired at last season’s trade deadline. Friday, Orlov will be paired with Jensen in the Capitals’ preseason game against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Gudas is also in the lineup and will be paired with Christian Djoos.

“We’re going to have a really good look at Orlov and Jensen and see Gudas playing with someone different with Christian [Djoos] tonight so we will have a couple different looks,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said Friday morning. " … It will all play itself out as long as the players take advantage of their opportunities and do the things they can do, it will be a really good game for us to evaluate tonight.”

Gudas and Jensen have skated with Orlov during the preseason, but there is still no clear indication of who will win the role. With Michal Kempny still questionable for opening night because of a torn hamstring suffered in April, other defensive pairings remain unsettled as well.

Orlov said he is confident playing with any defenseman and trusts the coaches to decide who best helps his game and the team. Offensively, the Capitals are hoping to see Orlov’s numbers jump back up to when the team won the 2018 Stanley Cup and he recorded 10 goals and 21 assists.

“It doesn’t matter which player, offensive or defensive player,” Orlov said. “I think whoever will help, will help. I think the conversation will shift to the coaches and they will help with how the best way to play and everyone is professionals, they know they have their own job to do on the ice.”

Gudas and Jensen have vastly different skill-sets, with Gudas more of a big-hitting defenseman who plays well in his own zone and has the ability to play in a shutdown role. He could help open up Orlov offensively if they are paired together. Reirden said he has seen how Gudas has challenged other players on the ice throughout the preseason and has become more vocal with teammates. While Reirden thinks there is a bit more to get out of Gudas, he’s pleased with the new addition.

Gudas said it has taken him longer than he thought to learn the Capitals’ system, but he believes he is ready to take on a top-four role if called upon.

“I’ve been training the whole summer for that,” Gudas said at the start of training camp. “It’s going to be between me and Nick, I believe, so I’m ready to take any role that is given to me. I’m prepared to take second, third, I just want our team to win and be there to make our team successful.”

But, Gudas’s physical style of play can get him in trouble. Finishing 10th in the NHL in hits this past season with 255, he has been suspended four times since 2015. He played 17:53 per game last season for the Flyers and had four goals and 16 assists in 77 games.

“I feel like I’m a dying breed pretty much, you know,” Gudas said when talking about his physical play. “I feel like every team still needs a guy whose No. 1 thing is defensive and make sure to be the right spot at the PK and I think it makes every team better when you have a guy in the lineup who can score and defend, so you want to have guys who can do everything.”

With Jensen’s skating ability, he is able to bring more offensive prowess to the second pairing. The 29-year-old had an admittedly rocky adjustment period after joining Washington at the trade deadline and worked in the offseason to sharpen up his all-around game.

“Me personally, it was a little bit of a roller-coaster, obviously being thrown in that whirlwind of just being on a different team and adjusting on and off the ice,” Jensen said.

Jensen has shown his ability to be in a top four role during his time in Detroit, but doesn’t see it as a specific goal.

“I don’t like to approach it like, ‘I see myself here,'" Jensen said. “I think I like to take the mentality of what I do on the ice, it’s more of a process. What you do on the ice will ultimately place you where you belong in that lineup spot … It’s all about doing the right things out there and when you do those right things you find yourself in the right spot.”

