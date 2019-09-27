

Maryland Coach Michael Locksley with quarterback Josh Jackson (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

The 12th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions visit the Maryland Terrapins on Friday night in College Park. Both teams open conference play after a bye week. Penn State (3-0) will aim to stay undefeated after the team barely slid past Pittsburgh two weeks ago, while Maryland (2-1) hopes to spark confidence around the program after a loss to Temple stymied its strong start to the season.

Maryland Coach Michael Locksley and Penn State Coach James Franklin coached together in College Park from 2000 to 2002. They were the only two coaches Ralph Friedgen kept on staff when he took over as the head coach in 2001. At the time, Locksley coached running backs and Franklin led the receivers group. Friedgen, who was Maryland’s most successful coach in recent history but fired in 2010, will be honored during Friday’s game. He’s only visited the school two other times since his head-coaching tenure ended.

How to watch

When: Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

Where: Maryland Stadium in College Park

Line: Penn State by 6½

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports

Penn State had to replace quarterback Trace McSorley this season, but Sean Clifford has played well thus far in the role. Clifford has yet to throw an interception and has dynamic players around him, including receiver KJ Hamler, who has 245 yards on 10 catches through three games. Hamler also presents a significant challenge for the Terps on punt and kickoff returns. The Nittany Lions’ defense has allowed just 10 points per game so far this season.

After the sluggish showing in Philadelphia, Maryland’s offense could use this game as a chance to rebound back. But the unit will have to do so with a thin offensive line that lost starting right guard Terrance Davis to a knee injury against Temple.

In Maryland’s loss to the Owls, quarterback Josh Jackson never found his rhythm and finished the game with the worst completion percentage in his career. The graduate transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech threw for just 183 yards with one touchdown and an interception. But he and Locksley have confidence that performance was simply an outlier. They hope that against Penn State, he’ll revert to playing like the reliable quarterback was against Howard and Syracuse.

