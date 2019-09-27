

Mike Minor collected the nine strikeouts he needed to reach 200 in a season for the first time in his career. (Louis DeLuca)

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor really wanted his 200th strikeout of the season Thursday — and got it in the game’s final inning — but the lengths his teammates went to help him reach the statistical milestone has upset some baseball traditionalists, who have called it “bush league.”

[Box score: Rangers 7, Red Sox 5]

Minor had 191 strikeouts entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, and by all accounts knew the 200 mark was within reach. He wound up throwing 126 pitches, which is notable because both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. The game was effectively meaningless.

He made great headway by striking out six of the first 11 batters. Things are hazy after that.

Minor was one strikeout away from his goal by the top of the eighth, but had a 1-2-3 inning when the Red Sox offered at three pitches and produced three outs. Minor returned to the mound in the ninth, and with one out, first baseman Ronald Guzman intentionally let a popup from Boston’s Chris Owings drop in foul territory.

Guzman was reportedly following the orders of Minor, who instructed him not to catch the ball, according to ESPN.

“We were yelling, telling [Guzman] to drop it because there’s going to be two strikes,” Minor said. “He dropped it, and then he looked at me like, ‘What? Why?’ And then everybody started booing or whatever. I had to thank him for that, because [the fans] didn’t understand.”

Mike Minor told Guzman to drop this foul ball so he could still have a chance at his 200th strikeout of the season pic.twitter.com/PfP7E1ZPma — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) September 26, 2019

Minor struck Owings out on the next pitch, but Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said after the game he wasn’t thrilled by the tactic. But he also accused the Red Sox of attempting to keep Minor from his milestone in the eighth.

“I didn’t love the idea that we dropped a popup at the end, Woodward said. “But on the other side of that, they swung at three pitches in a row in the eighth inning down by two.”

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora offered more subtle shade: “I’m just happy our guys are playing the game the right way,” he told reporters.

The Rangers beat the Red Sox, 7-5, but the dropped popup was the focus of most conversations after the game. The most searing criticism may have come from the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, who on Twitter said Minor’s milestone should have an asterisk. He called the pitcher’s methods “unprofessional.”

“Ask me if I care Pete,” Minor responded.

Ask me if I care Pete — Mike Minor (@MikeMinor36) September 26, 2019

