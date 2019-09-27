

Guard Brandon Scherff (75) and center Chase Roullier (73) in the Redskins game against the Eagles on Sept. 8. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins may not have their most productive receiver in Terry McLaurin when they face the New York Giants on Sunday.

The rookie became the first player in NFL history with at least five catches and a touchdown in each of his first three games, but was limited in practice Thursday and was completely out Friday with a hamstring injury. The third-round pick leads the team in receptions (16), receiving yards (257) and receiving touchdowns (three), but is listed as questionable on the injury list.

Robert Davis, Trey Quinn and Kelvin Harmon could all see time in place of McLaurin.

“We can do a lot of different things, those guys are pretty versatile,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “They’ll be called to duty and expected to perform.”

[Case Keenum is expected to start for Redskins vs. Giants after returning to practice]

The offense as a whole could be severely shorthanded as center Chase Roullier (knee) was declared out and Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game after both missed Thursday and Friday’s practices.

Tight end Jordan Reed did not practice all week and is out as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in the third preseason game last month.

Gruden said decisions on both McLaurin and Scherff will be made shortly before the game.

Quarterback Case Keenum (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and will start, Gruden said. Quarterback Colt McCoy (leg) is expected to be inactive.

[Jay Gruden and the Redskins are strangely optimistic despite 0-3 start]

Tony Bergstrom is most likely to start at center if Roullier is unavailable and fourth-round rookie guard Wes Martin and fifth-round rookie guard Ross Pierschbacher are both expected to be active for the first time this season.

“We’ve just got to execute,” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said of the banged up line. “We’ve got to make sure we cover up any advantages they may have, schematically, any way we can.”

The Giants will be without their premier running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion). Wide receiver Cody Latimer was removed from the concussion protocol and did not receive an injury designation. Defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (knee) was a full participant in practice Friday along with outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (elbow). Receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring) was limited all week, but did not receive an injury designation.

More Redskins:

Of Redskins’ problems, their NFL-worst third-down defense might be most glaring

Case Keenum’s foot injury further complicates Redskins’ quarterback situation

After a third lackluster loss, Redskins’ defense has few answers for how to fix things