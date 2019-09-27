

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is one of five former Maryland players competing in the WNBA Finals this year. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimrbough don’t get to be on the basketball court together much anymore, even when their WNBA teams play each other. So at the end of the Washington Mystics’ 43-point regular season win over Jones’s Connecticut Sun in June, Walker-Kimbrough sprinted over to her former Maryland teammate and wrapped her in a bear hug as Jones tried to wriggle away, half laughing and half grimacing.

The pair led Coach Brenda Frese’s Maryland Terrapins to consecutive Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015. On Sunday, when Game 1 of the WNBA Finals tips off between the top-seeded Mystics and second-seeded Sun, they’ll once again be competing for a championship. They’ll just be going against each other this time.

“There's no taking it easy; there's too much at stake,” Walker-Kimrbough said of playing Jones. “But there's always that family tie, that mutual respect as players, as women, respect for what we did back at Maryland, being able to leave the program better than where we found it. That's my sister for life. ”

Jones and Walker-Kimrbough, whose jerseys hang in the rafters at Xfinity Center on their college campus, won’t be the only Terps on the court Sunday. The series features five Maryland graduates: Walker-Kimbrough (Class of ’15), Tianna Hawkins (‘13) and Kristi Toliver (’09) on the Mystics, and Jones (‘15) and Alyssa Thomas (’14) on the Sun.

All those Maryland ties adds an extra level of pride to the already high-stakes finals.

All five players reached at least an Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament during their time in College Park, but only Toliver captured the NCAA title that helped define Frese’s program. She hit the last-second three-pointer that forced overtime in the 2006 national championship game against Duke as a freshman.

“It’s a coach’s dream to be able to have so many of them playing for the championship, for what it’s all worth,” said Frese, who plans to be at Game 1 at Entertainment and Sports Arena. “I think each of them holds a really special place in our hearts, and all of them had a huge piece to the success of our program, so that’s what makes it so exciting. They just continue to validate what kind of winners they are. ”

For Walker-Kimrbough, having two fellow Terps on the roster provides opportunity for a little levity during the season — should she, Toliver and Hawkins end up on the same team during a drill in practice, she’ll start trash talking the other side, flaunting the “Terp Squad” or team “Fear the Turtle.”

For Jones, who overlapped for one year with Thomas, the older Terrapin was the only person she knew on the Connecticut Sun her first year in the league.

“She was just someone I could always go to, I could ask her questions as a rookie,” said Jones, whose younger sister Stephanie is a senior on Frese’s team this year.

Washington Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault swears he doesn’t purposefully draft Maryland grads. It’s just that Frese has staked her reputation on recruiting some of the best players in the nation.

“People used to think when I was coaching Connecticut I took U-Conn. players purposefully,” Thibault said. “It helps, if you have a U-Conn. player, but, you know, there’s a reason those teams are top-10 teams all the time in college basketball. As a general rule, you’re going to take the best players from the best teams in the country. That’s just the way it turns out.”

Frese recruits top-level talent, no doubt, but her former players say it’s how she prepares her teams for the future that matters as well. Hawkins, Walker-Kimbrough and Jones all spoke of learning to be responsible, accountable adults off the court under Frese’s tutelage — “You know, cook for yourself, take care of bills,” Jones said — while Toliver praised Maryland’s coaching staff for pushing players to improve every year.

“Whenever you have a lot of alumni in the best league in the world, that says something about your foundation,” Toliver said. “ … It started with that four-year foundation of getting back to the fundamentals, building resilience, playing in championship games and atmospheres.”

Walker-Kimrbough remembers Frese pushing her hard in her Maryland days and helping elevate her game from an underrecruited wing to sitting fourth on the program's all-time career scoring list with 2,156 points. Thomas is first (2,356), Toliver is fifth (2,078) and Jones is sixth (1,928).

When asked how Frese prepared her for the pros, Walker-Kimbrough clapped her hands to punctuate the first two words of her response.

“Everyday. Everyday. I was like, ‘Why is she always yelling at me, am I the only on the court?’ ” Walker-Kimbrough said, looking around in fake surprise. “But now looking back I’m so thankful that she did — maybe don’t tell her that. I’m just happy with how she pushed me, she was hard on me. She challenged me as a player, she challenged me as a leader.”

Hawkins describes Maryland has having an open-door policy for alums; she's been known to drop in on a winter practice to work on her conditioning with the college team. Frese still sends a text to her player whenever they have a birthday, make the all-star team or celebrate another big milestone in life.

The former Maryland players who aren't on the same roster keep in touch mainly through text nowadays, though most of their talking happens when they meet in games, like they will Sunday.

“It’s a good day to be a Terp,” Toliver said.

