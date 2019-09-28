

After missing the playoffs in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James said he was "ecstatic" about his new partnership with Anthony Davis. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES — There was no pent-up excitement or animosity, no rush to reclaim the spotlight.

LeBron James held court in front of the Los Angeles media for the first time in nearly six months, and his long-awaited headline was no headline at all.

“I’m not in ‘talking about it’ mode,” the 34-year-old forward said at the Los Angeles Lakers’ media day Friday. “I’ve been very quiet this summer for a reason. My mother always told me, ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it.’ As a team and myself, we have to get the Lakers back to where they’ve been accustomed to over the years.”

Since James last took the court, way back on March 29, the Lakers have endured with a decade’s worth of twists and turns. President Magic Johnson abruptly resigned, turning over the keys to General Manager Rob Pelinka. Coach Luke Walton departed, and a convoluted search for his replacement finally landed on Frank Vogel after passing over James’s former coach, Tyronn Lue.

Pelinka won the rights to the No. 4 pick in the lottery and then constructed a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis. The Lakers then chased Kawhi Leonard, who spurned them for the crosstown Clippers. Pelinka rallied with a long list of free agency signings that included DeMarcus Cousins, who promptly tore his ACL and was later accused of domestic abuse. Then, in the days before training camp opened, word surfaced that forward Kyle Kuzma, one of the few returning core pieces from last year, suffered a stress reaction in his foot that will sideline him for much of the preseason.

Meanwhile, James was keeping busy. After failing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2005, the four-time MVP said he “didn’t miss one game throughout the whole postseason,” tuning in even while on vacation. He went on to film the “Space Jam” sequel and follow his 14-year-old son Bronny’s progress through AAU basketball tournaments, all while being pitted against Leonard in a battle for L.A. and being accused by former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin of not being “the same animal anymore about winning” after their 2016 championship.

But James, ever the meticulous communicator, had no apparent interest in stoking rivalries, settling scores or getting anything off his chest. His deflection of the Clippers-versus-Lakers story line — “Staples Center is the biggest winner of the summer” — came off like rehearsed propaganda. And he saved his sharpest words for a defense of Pelinka and the Lakers front office, who steadied the ship in the aftermath of Johnson’s departure and executed the complex agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis.

“Throughout all the bull that was narrated for our franchise, they just kept their blinders on and focused on what they had to do to help this franchise be as competitive as it can be,” James said. “I think they did a hell of a job and I’m happy to be a Laker.”

No recent development has brought greater joy to James’s basketball life than Davis’s arrival. The 26-year-old all-star forward has become a fixture on James’s social media accounts, popping up at Taco Tuesday family dinners and heading to Las Vegas for team bonding. James said that he was “ecstatic” at the prospect of playing with Davis, whom he called “a beautiful young mind” and a “great leader.”

“We don’t know exactly what we’re going to do offensively and defensively,” James said, “but we all know how great Anthony Davis is. If we’re not playing through Anthony Davis while he’s on the floor, then that makes no sense.”



Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka called LeBron James (left) and Anthony Davis (right) "two of the best players in the universe" at the team's media day Friday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo)

Together, James and Davis are arguably the NBA’s most potent and talented duo: a veteran orchestrator and a prime-age finisher who are both physical enough to dominate in the basket area and versatile enough to be perimeter threats. The two superstars were involved in “every decision” concerning the roster, Davis said. Their partnership was the central lure in the Lakers’ offseason recruiting pitches, and it is the backbone of the franchise’s 2020 title hopes.

“Two of the best players in the universe is a really strong starting point,” Pelinka said. “We’re very confident in these guys and their ability to reach the ultimate goal. … We think we can be the last team standing. We have a belief in that and a confidence in that.”

The Lakers’ key figures sang in unison about the virtues of maintaining a day-to-day focus, doing their best to avoid undue self-imposed pressure and to set a patient tone for a roster stacked with new pieces. But there’s little question that this team is constructed with the immediate future in mind. This is an organization, it must be said, that is living for today.

James, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Jared Dudley are all in their 30s. A bevy of draft picks and prospects, including Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, went to New Orleans in the Davis trade. And Davis is entering the final year of his contract, set to become easily the biggest name on the 2020 free agency market. If things don’t go according to plan, the potential fallout is massive.

Throughout his storied career, James had adopted a “feel-out” approach to playoff basketball. Rather than rush into a series with guns blazing, his thinking goes, it’s better to adopt a defensive posture while searching for vulnerabilities. James appears to be taking a similar approach to the upcoming season, which will feature a new coach, a new sidekick, new-look competitors and the same old championship expectations.

“We ultimately know what we want our goal to become,” James said, carefully, “but you can’t shortcut the process.”

