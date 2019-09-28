

Then-New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for the team's NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins to begin. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Antonio Brown keeps finding new disagreements in which to insert himself, or those disagreements are finding him.

The free agent wide receiver’s latest spat came on Friday with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Heading into the weekend, the former Heisman Trophy winner posted on Instagram a photo of himself in a postgame press gaggle during his college days at Oklahoma.

“Just some undersized Walk On … Keep that same energy,” Mayfield wrote for a caption.

Replied one commenter, invoking Brown, “Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB’ish style posts …”

Mayfield, hardly one to shy away from public beef (see Rex Ryan and Colin Cowherd), could not let that response stand uncontested.

“You’re right,” the quarterback replied. “Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off.”

Brown fired off a tweet early Saturday morning arguing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should have been selected before Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, while linking to a news article about Mayfield’s 2017 arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Jackson’s Ravens host Mayfield and the Browns on Sunday.

Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2 — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

It’s latest social media spat for Brown since he was released by the Patriots on Sept. 20 after only 11 days with the team.

He vilified a Sports Illustrated reporter on Twitter on Thursday after the publication reported Brown had harassed and threatened a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Ten minutes later on the same day, he went after Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle after the defensive back told a Twitter user that he didn’t need to worry about guarding Brown since he is no longer in the league.

Brown responded by calling Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time all-pro, “lil man” and “Lil Weedle.” In a subsequent tweet, he told Weddle not to call him “AB."

“That’s my NFL name dummy! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni,” Brown wrote.

“Ur not making any sense bud,” Weddle replied. “Glad ur not on my team! Call urself whatever u want. Doesnt matter one bit to me. Goodluck at CMU my bro.” (Brown is enrolled in online classes at Central Michigan University.)

That didn’t seem to smooth things over with Brown.

“Keep you luck duck,” he retorted. “Listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB!”

Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy https://t.co/rP8tVxCWsP — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Some things will never change pic.twitter.com/vTveiVJ1In — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown earlier in the week said he was not interested in playing for the NFL anymore because owners had too much power to cancel contracts, but days later indicated he was again open to suiting up for a new team. He’s already burned bridges with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots.

“Several current and former NFL executives said while they would not be surprised to see Brown signed by another team, they don’t believe it will happen particularly soon,” Washington Post NFL reporter Mark Maske reported on Monday.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus tweeted Friday that his client is “looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

