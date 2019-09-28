

Clemson, Alabama and Georgia have held down the top three spots in the Associated Press poll all season, in that order, with some combination of LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma occupying Nos. 4 through 6. This is no way to run an interesting college football season.

Time Game TV Noon Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin ABC Noon Texas Tech at No. 6 Oklahoma Fox Noon No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Tex. ESPN Noon Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa ESPN2 Noon Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU Noon Holy Cross at Syracuse ACC Network Noon Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt SEC Network Noon Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan Big Ten Network Noon Kansas at TCU Fox Sports 1 Noon Central Michigan at Western Michigan CBS Sports Network 12:30 Delaware at Pittsburgh NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina ABC 3:30 Mississippi at No. 2 Alabama CBS 3:30 No. 21 Southern Cal at No. 17 Washington Fox 3:30 No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 Iowa State at Baylor ESPN 3:30 Minnesota at Purdue ESPN2 3:30 Wake Forest at Boston College ACC Network 3:30 Georgia Tech at Temple CBS Sports Network 3:30 Florida Atlantic at Charlotte NFL Network 3:30 Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State Big Ten Network 4 Fayetteville State at Elizabeth City State NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 4 Towson at No. 9 Florida SEC Network 4 SMU at South Florida ESPNU 7 Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn ESPN 7 Connecticut at No. 22 Central Florida ESPN2 7 Stanford at Oregon State Pac-12 Network 7:30 No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska ABC 7:30 North Carolina State at Florida State ACC Network 7:30 Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network 7:30 Colorado State at Utah State CBS Sports Network 8 UNLV at Wyoming ESPNU 10 Washington State at No. 19 Utah Fox Sports 1 10:30 UCLA at Arizona ESPN 10:30 Hawaii at Nevada ESPN2

Noontime

In 30 career games for Wisconsin, running back and increasingly strong Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor has been held to fewer than 100 rushing yards only five times. Northwestern, the Badgers’ opponent Saturday, is the only team to accomplish that rare feat twice, in each of the past two seasons. Wisconsin might be able to get by even without the usual game from Taylor, however: The Badgers have allowed 14 points all season and lead the nation in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense and passing efficiency defense. Northwestern has failed to score more than 10 points in two of its three games. Only seven teams average fewer passing yards per game, and no team has fewer scrimmage plays that have gone for at least 20 yards than the Wildcats, who have six. If the Badgers can crush an ostensibly good team such as Michigan, imagine what they can do against a team that has shown no sign of possessing a viable offense. …

Texas Tech will go into its annual track meet against Oklahoma without starting quarterback Alan Bowman, who’s out with a shoulder injury. Both of his possible replacements aren’t exactly compelling: Transfer Jackson Tyner wasn’t particularly good at Rice, completing less than 50 percent of his passes, and Jett Duffey threw six interceptions and struggled to hold on to the ball when keeping it himself last season. Duffey did play well in relief work last year against the Sooners, with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, but Coach Matt Wells said both will play Saturday.

Midafternoon

Considering Coach Clay Helton’s shaky grasp on his job entering the season and his team’s quarterback woes, Southern California’s 3-1 record might be the accomplishment of the season. To start, first-stringer JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the Trojans’ season opener against Fresno State. Then backup Kedon Slovis absorbed a big hit from Utah’s Leki Fotu on the second play from scrimmage in last week’s win and entered the concussion protocol, a status he remained at through late in the week. Enter junior Matt Fink, who entered the transfer portal at one point over the summer and reportedly was close to leaving for Illinois before deciding to stay with the Trojans. Fink threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns against the Utes and seems likely to make his first career start for USC at Washington, which features a coach who has thrived against Air Raid offenses such as the one commanded by Trojans first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell (a disciple of Washington State Coach Mike Leach). Huskies Coach Chris Petersen is 5-0 against Leach’s Cougars during his time at Washington, winning by an average of 24 points and allowing just 13.8 points per game.

The late show

Thoughts and prayers go out to woeful Connecticut, which visits a likely salty Central Florida team coming off its first regular season loss since Thanksgiving weekend 2016. Last weekend, the Knights spotted Pittsburgh a 21-0 lead, scored the next 31 points but then lost on a last-minute trick play dubbed “Pitt Special.” Saturday’s game also is the final scheduled game of the Civil ConFLiCT series, a ludicrously contrived “rivalry” (there’s a trophy and everything) between wholly unconnected schools that will end when the Huskies leave the American Athletic Conference after this season. U-Conn. is so dreadful — quarterback Jack Zergiotis threw the ball 28 times but somehow gained only 90 yards through the air in last week’s 35-point loss at Indiana — that Coach Randy Edsall already has begun the process of determining the players he’s going to redshirt this season. A reminder: it’s September. …

Ohio State is only ranked fifth in the country but I’m not sure anyone has been more dominant than the Buckeyes, who have won their four games by a combined 214-36. None of their first four opponents were much to speak of and three of the games were at home, however, so it’ll be interesting to see what Ohio State does at Nebraska. It’s probably the biggest game in Lincoln in nearly a decade, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be paying its first visit since 2007. But asking a Nebraska team that trailed middling Illinois for nearly the entire game last weekend to keep up with the rampaging Buckeyes is probably a bit of a stretch.

