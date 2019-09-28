

The best thing going for Arkansas last week was that few folks outside the state were paying attention to the Razorbacks’ 31-24 loss to San Jose State since it was played at the same time as Notre Dame-Georgia.

But it was also the Razorbacks’ third loss to a Group of Five team in two seasons under Coach Chad Morris and their fifth such loss since the start of the 2010 season. That’s the most in the SEC, where Mississippi (with four), Kentucky (three) and Vanderbilt (three) are the only other programs with more than two such defeats in that time.

Losses to teams in the Big East, when it was still a thing and had an automatic berth to the Bowl Championship Series structure, do not count. If they did, things would be even worse for the Hogs, since they dropped both ends of a home-and-home against Rutgers in 2012 and 2013. (Also, losses to independents such as BYU are not counted, either.)

Things haven’t gone well in league play, of course; the Razorbacks are 13-44 against SEC opponents since Bobby Petrino’s ill-fated motorcycle ride in 2012 upended the program. Morris still has a long way to go to fix things in Fayetteville, and another reminder appears likely to come Saturday against Texas A&M.

Five with the most at stake in Week 5

1. Auburn (again). The Tigers face Mississippi State in their last home game until November. With so many other daunting games still to come (including at Florida and LSU, and at home against Georgia and Alabama), this isn’t a time for Gus Malzahn’s undefeated bunch to use a mulligan — even though the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0) are plenty capable of an upset.

2. Southern Cal and 2a. Washington; 2b. Washington State and 2c. Utah. It’s already time for relatively high-profile playoff eliminators on the West Coast. Of these four, all but USC lost their conference opener, and the Trojans have a setback at BYU on their ledger. The Trojans visit Washington, while Wazzu treks to Utah in two of the week’s more intriguing games.

3. Kansas State. So far, so good for Chris Klieman’s Wildcats (3-0), who enter Big 12 play having outscored opponents 132-38 and with the benefit of an open date. Still, a visit to Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1) will be a good gauge for how much of a factor K-State can be in the conference race.

4. Notre Dame. After losing a competitive game at Georgia, the Fighting Irish (2-1) face one of the most challenging teams remaining on their schedule: 4-0 Virginia. One more defeat effectively will end the Golden Domers’ playoff hopes.

5. Texas A&M. The 2-2 Aggies have stumbled against Clemson and Auburn, both of which are forgivable outcomes even in a year when Jimbo Fisher’s bunch seemed like a plausible breakout candidate. But losing to Arkansas a week after the Hogs fell to San Jose State would not go over well in College Station.

UCF’S smart scheduling

Over the last decade, Central Florida has scheduled an impressive assortment of programs for home-and-home series, taking advantage of geography to attract programs eager to play in a state well known for its recruiting value.

N.C. State, Boston College, Missouri, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Stanford have all paid a visit to Orlando. North Carolina, Louisville and Georgia Tech are all due to play the Knights on the road between 2020 and 2025.

But since UCF rolled to an undefeated record in 2017 and made it through the regular season without a loss last year, Power Five programs don’t seem likely to line up for Sunshine State trips so easily moving forward. Which is why home-and-homes announced this week with Boise State (2021 and 2023) and BYU (2023 and 2024) make a lot of sense for the Knights as they look to sustain their growth.

