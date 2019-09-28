

The New York Giants made a change last week, installing first-round pick Daniel Jones as the team’s starting quarterback at the expense of Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl-winning franchise icon. The new direction wasn’t immediately well received by everyone, yet it’s hard to quibble with the early returns. Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, adding two more touchdowns on the ground. He became the first rookie quarterback since 1970 to produce over 300 passing yards with two passing and two rushing touchdowns in a single game and the first Giants quarterback since 1970 to guide Big Blue to a victory after falling behind by 18 or more points. Jones did lose two fumbles but other than that it was a spectacular debut.

“I think as he goes along, he’ll continue to get better,” Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said. “There were mistakes within there. There were a couple of times when we took a couple sacks, the fumbles, some of that loose stuff. We can work on that, there’s drills for that. There’s stuff that he did in the game, there’s not drills for that. We believed in him from the day we drafted him and first time out, he didn’t disappoint.”

But Jones wasn’t the only story line from Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star running back Saquon Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain on a tackle by Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards in the second quarter and could miss as many as eight weeks. Backup running back Wayne Gallman managed 13 yards on five carries in his absence, perhaps signaling a downturn for the Giants’ offense over the next two months.

But the truth is, New York could blossom with Jones under center, even with Barkley on the sidelines. At the very least, this team should be decoupled from its run-based offense and liberated to embrace a modern NFL offensive approach, with all the benefits that go with it.

In 2018, the play the Giants used most often on first and second downs was a rushing attempt by Barkley. Such attempts accounted for more than a third of the Giants’ first-and-10 opportunities despite never appearing among the team’s most successful plays — a Football Outsiders metric based on the down and distance of each play. More than a third of New York’s second-and-short (one to three yards to go) and second-and-medium (four to seven yards needed for a first down) snaps were also carries by Barkley, but the team’s most successful plays in these situations were either short-yardage attempts by Gallman or passing plays to former wideout Odell Beckham Jr., tight end Evan Engram or former tight end Scott Simonson.

Barkley was still the team’s most-used option on first-and-10 snaps during Weeks 1 and 2 of 2019, both losses. But in Week 3, passes to Sterling Shepard were both more common and more successful. Jones and Shepard connected on 4 of 6 first-down targets for 31 yards. Barkley was deemed successful on just 45 percent of his first-and-10 rushing attempts during the first three weeks of the season.

Improving your success rate with more passing plays isn’t a new concept. As the league has evolved, teams have steadily increased their passing attempts per game, as well as their points scored per game. NFL teams can expect to score 11.8 more points than average per 100 passing attempts based on the down, distance and field position of each throw (per data from TruMedia) but 5.3 fewer points than average per 100 rushing snaps, a huge disparity many teams exploit. If the Giants are committed to a more pass-heavy approach with Jones under center, they can now be one of the those teams.

Even the mix of passes thrown by Jones in his debut was noticeably different from how Manning attacked the field. In the first two games of the season, Manning targeted his receivers an average of seven yards past the line of scrimmage, with nearly a quarter of his throws directed at or behind the line of scrimmage. Jones targeted his receivers almost 10 yards past the line of scrimmage on average, with half as many throws directed at or behind the line of scrimmage. Jones already has almost as many deep shots (six pass attempts traveling at least 20 or more yards) as Manning (eight) despite 49 fewer attempts overall.

“Daniel Jones did exactly what he needed to do,” Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said on his weekly Sirius XM NFL Radio program. “He did exactly what they had hoped he would do given that opportunity. … The kid played great and did a heck of a job in a lot of different ways.

“Really, from a debut standpoint, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

For Giants fans hoping for a more dynamic offensive approach, Favre was exactly right. And that should be good news for the team, even with one of the NFL’s best running backs on the sidelines.

