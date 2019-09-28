

A few minutes after D.C. United’s 2-0 victory over Seattle last weekend, captain Wayne Rooney walked past Frederic Brillant in the Audi Field locker room and, while trying to hide a smile, said, “My goal.”

Both laughed. It was, in fact, Brillant’s goal, a one-touch finish from the doorstep on a free kick by Rooney that, if not for the French defender’s redirection, likely would have ended up in the net anyway.

Given the dearth of attention Brillant has received for his defensive contributions, a moment in the spotlight was long overdue — even if it was for a goal, just his fourth in four MLS regular seasons.

“If I do my defensive work well, I am very happy with that,” he said Friday. “Now I score a little bit. It’s a bonus. It’s a bonus for me, a bonus for the team.”

Brillant — who at 34 is United’s oldest player — performs largely in the shadows, partnering with Steve Birnbaum at center back as most eyes turn to Rooney and an underperforming attack.

But amid a string of three shutout victories, results that secured a playoff slot and improved United’s postseason outlook, Brillant and his colleagues have garnered admiration.

Entering the penultimate match of the regular season, away Sunday against the New York Red Bulls, D.C. (13-10-9, 48 points) is first in the Eastern Conference in fewest goals conceded (38) and second overall behind Los Angeles FC (35).

The 12 shutouts are second as well, though the total will fall short of the preseason target.

“Our goal,” Birnbaum said, shaking his head, “was 15.”

He and Brillant have started 31 of 32 matches together and logged all but 127 of the 5,760 available minutes for a central tandem.

Entering the season, there were more questions about Brillant than Birnbaum, 28, who has started most of his six years in Washington. Homegrown signing Donovan Pines, raw but overflowing with potential, waited in the wings if Brillant stumbled.

But Brillant has performed at a high level, growing in influence both on the field (aerial duels, tackles, passing and reading the game) and off it as a more vocal leader.

“He’s been a real rock,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “I don’t know if it was ever in his character to be a rah-rah guy. I don’t know if he ever understood how impactful he could be because of his experience and the way he goes about his job. But he has added that over the last couple months.”

Last year, in his first campaign with United after two with New York City FC, Brillant was in and out of the lineup, then back in at the end.

Olsen takes blame.

“I overtrained him,” he said. “We pushed him, and sometimes it takes time to figure out what these guys need from a training load and especially when they get a little older. He wore down.”

This season, United began well defensively, but come summer, not everyone was buying into the plan. Three defeats in eight days and 12 goals allowed in five matches prompted a meeting to air grievances and solve problems.

“You cannot be good all the time. We are not a robot or a machine,” Brillant said. “We didn’t have a choice; we had to start winning. Let’s think about what we did well, what we did wrong. We said the truth."

What United needed was greater defensive contributions from the midfielders and attackers. United responded with three victories and, despite lopsided deficits in shots and ball possession in the first two games, it did not concede a goal.

What has stood out is the willingness of wingers to track back on defense, of defenders to toss their bodies at shots and of the group as a whole to make life difficult for opponents.

“It was a turning point,” Birnbaum said of the meeting. “We understood our season was slipping away. If we don’t change something, we are not going to even make the playoffs. It was good: It smacked us in the face.”

Brillant’s bright play comes as his contract is about to expire. He said clubs in Europe have contacted his agent about a possible winter move.

United is expected to make an offer when the season ends.

“We are very happy here, so let’s see about my future,” Brillant said, adding that the couple’s two young children speak better English than he does.

For now, he is focused on a playoff run — and perhaps knocking in another goal.

“It’s great to see some joy at the other end,” Olsen said, “because they do so much that goes unnoticed.”

Notes: Forward Ola Kamara, sidelined two matches with a hamstring injury, will be in uniform Sunday, Olsen said. … Midfielder Lucas Rodriguez was named to the Argentine under-23 national team for two friendlies at Mexico during the FIFA window, Oct. 7-15. He might end up returning early to prepare for the MLS playoff opener Oct. 19-20. …

After winning the first meeting 2-1 last month at Audi Field, the Red Bulls need only a draw Sunday to retain the Atlantic Cup, given to the aggregate winner of the annual series. New York has won it three of the previous four years.

D.C. United at New York Red Bulls

When: 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Records: United 13-10-9, 48 points; Red Bulls 14-13-5, 47 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Russell Canouse, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; MFs Ulises Segura, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Paul Arriola, Lucas Rodriguez; F Wayne Rooney.

N.Y. probable starters: GK Luis Robles; Ds Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Kyle Duncan; MFs Josh Sims, Sean Davis, Marc Rzatkowski, Alejandro Gamarra, Daniel Royer; F Bradley Wright-Phillips.

