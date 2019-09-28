

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones got hot in his first start last week and led the Giants to a win at Tampa Bay. The Redskins can't let him get on the same roll this week. (Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press)

The Redskins desperately need a win this weekend. At 0-3 their season is close to getting to a point where it can’t be salvaged. Sunday’s game at New York is a must-win given the Giants are in a rebuilding year and have turned to rookie Daniel Jones to be their quarterback.

Here are five keys for the Redskins on Sunday.

Don’t let Daniel Jones get on a roll

The rookie shined in his first game, leading New York to a come-from-behind victory last Sunday. He is a more mobile quarterback than his predecessor Eli Manning and has the ability to make big throws under pressure. The Redskins need a better pass rush than they have had in their first three games but they also need to force Jones to make bad throws.

They catch a break with the Giants explosive running back Saquon Barkley out for several weeks with a sprained ankle, they also need to make Jones become predictable.

Establish the run

The Redskins hoped Derrius Guice would be a powerful and versatile back who could help carry them through the second halves of games. When he went down after the season-opening loss at Philadelphia they went back to Adrian Peterson, their star from last year. So far, Peterson has not been able to break free the way he did last season, but Washington hasn’t led enough in games to get him going.

An already makeshift line could be without one or two starters this week, making it even harder for Peterson to finally break free.

Don’t make dumb mistakes

So many times this season the Redskins have killed drives of prolonged opponents’ runs with penalties or miscommunication. Holding calls doomed any chance for Washington to protect its lead against the Eagles and blown coverages have haunted the defense in all three games. The Redskins insist these are things they can clean up. So far, though, they have struggled to correct the things that have hurt them in all three of their losses.

Find a pass rush

The Redskins keep making it easy for opposing quarterbacks to pick them apart. While they talk a lot about trying to get to the passer they haven’t found a way to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. There were a few times in Monday’s loss when they were able to chase Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Rookie pass rusher Montez Sweat even got a sack. They have to get better pressure, however, because their secondary isn’t deep enough to cover for a long time.

Win the field position battle

When Washington is playing its best, punter Tress Way is able to pin opposing teams deep against their end zone. This requires the Redskins to move the ball offensively, control the clock and then have the defense get stops when the other team is on its side of the field. Way has done his part, but the offense hasn’t been consistent enough and the defense keeps letting teams move downfield with too much ease.

