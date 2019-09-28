

DJ Turner, shown last season in a game against Minnesota. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Maryland starting slot receiver DJ Turner has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the state’s public judiciary logs.

Turner was stopped by University of Maryland police in the early morning hours of Sept. 20. Turner was also charged with disobeying lawful order or direction of a police officer, reckless driving and other traffic violations. The case record indicates the offenses did not contribute to an accident or lead to personal injury.

Turner, a senior, did not play in Friday’s game against Penn State.

“It was my decision to not play DJ,” Coach Michael Locksley said after the game. “DJ has to focus on the non-football things right now. I won’t get into or comment on anything further on that until I have more information.”

As a freshman in 2016, Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison III were charged with three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment for their roles in a BB gun shooting incident on campus. The two players were suspended for the final four games of the season. Those charges were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Turner played in Maryland’s first three games, recording four catches for 84 yards. He’s also returned three punts for a total of 107 yards with a touchdown, along with one kickoff return of 22 yards. Sean Savoy and Rayshad Lewis are listed behind Turner on the depth chart at the slot position.

Read more:

College football Week 5 viewing guide

College football winners and losers for Week 5

The WNBA Finals pits Mystics vs. Sun and a bunch of Terps vs. each other