

Max Scherzer said the extra days of rest and the uncertainty of their opponent doesn't matter. He knows everything's on the line Tuesday. (Patrick Semansky)

Max Scherzer has struggled this season unlike he has in any other with the Washington Nationals. It’s easy to forget because he also put together one of the most dominant stretches of his career, but it’s true. He stumbled out of the gate, his ERA at 4.12 by the end of April following a blowup against the Miami Marlins. He endured pesky back injuries followed by hurry-up-and-wait rehab. He was hit hard in his return from the injured list.

That’s no longer the case, he said. He’s fully back and prepared to start the most important game of the Nationals season next Tuesday in the National League wild-card game, probably against the Milwaukee Brewers but possibly against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In Scherzer’s last outing, against the Philadelphia Phillies, he allowed four runs on two mistakes and exited after six innings and 101 pitches. He said he was “definitely ready” to go 110 or 115 pitches, though, and he’ll be ready to do the same Tuesday.

“Whatever the team needs, I’m ready to give it,” he said.

As the Nationals crept toward the wild-card game, there was some discussion about whether Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg should start. Strasburg has been as durable and dominant this season as he has been in his career. That debate apparently only existed outside Nationals Park, as Scherzer said Saturday he and Manager Dave Martinez have been eyeing this situation “for a while.”

They set up the rotation so Scherzer could pitch a potentially pivotal Game 162 but then the Nationals created separation in the wild card and watched the Chicago Cubs sink out of the race. This weekend’s series became relevant only to the location of the playoff game and, despite the Nationals’ full-strength lineup for Saturday against the Cleveland Indians (see below), players and Manager Dave Martinez say they aren’t fixated on a home-field advantage.

“Would it be nice? Yes. But is it imperative? No,” Scherzer said. “We’re ready to play anybody anywhere.”

The veteran right-hander is now full-go for the one-game playoff. The two extra days of rest and the uncertainty of opponent don’t change his normal routine between starts. He’s pitched in 16 career postseason games, but never in the wild card. This doesn’t faze him either because he doesn’t see the setting as unfamiliar; it’s just another elimination game.

“Season’s on the line” Scherzer said. “I’ve pitched in these situations before and it’s just crazy baseball. Intensity’s out of your mind.”

The Nationals will use Strasburg and left-handed starter Patrick Corbin out of the bullpen if necessary in the wild-card game. Scherzer has made three relief appearances in the postseason. The last one went haywire — an ill-fated, fifth-inning stretch against the Cubs in Game 5 of a 2017 National League Division Series which ultimately ended the Nationals’ season — but Scherzer had provided his former team, the Detroit Tigers, with two solid trips out of the bullpen. He said teams’ modern, aggressive approach on offense to swing early and often meant it shouldn’t be too different an experience for Strasburg or Corbin.

“Guys are swinging at the first pitch more than ever now, so you have to be ready to get that first hitter out more so than ever,” he said. “It really shouldn’t be too much of a difference.”

The Nationals hope Kurt Suzuki, Scherzer’s favorite catcher, will be available Tuesday. The 35-year-old missed three weeks behind the plate with right elbow inflammation and returned Friday night. Suzuki looked fine hitting — he went 1 for 3 — but never had his arm tested. Martinez said Suzuki felt good Saturday morning except for his sore legs, which could be because he scored from first twice in his return — something he joked he hasn’t done all season. Martinez said the Nationals could play Suzuki on Sunday as a final test, but they’ll do everything they can to get him on the field: Scherzer has a 2.08 ERA in 99⅔ innings with Suzuki and a 4.09 ERA in 72⅔ innings with Yan Gomes.

No matter what happens, though, Scherzer specified it’s key to embrace the energy on Tuesday. That’s the advice he’ll give young Nationals teammates in their first postseason, like outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles, when preparing them for the game.

“Don’t try to shy away from it, don’t try to calm things down, don’t make it any different,” Scherzer said. “Rise to the occasion, rise to the atmosphere. Use it. Use it to your advantage. In my first postseason, [veterans] were like, ‘Slow everything down, slow everything down.’ That doesn’t work for me. It just doesn’t. You learn quickly you rise to it."

Cleveland Indians (93-67)

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jordan Luplow, LF

Franmil Reyes, RF

Jake Bauers, 1B

Yu Chang, 3B

Eric Haase, C

Andrew Velazquez, 2B

Adam Plutko, RHP

Nationals (91-69)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Gerardo Parra, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Patrick Corbin, LHP