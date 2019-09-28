Reirden said the team hasn’t considered starting the season with Kempny on long-term injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least the first 10 games, and he didn’t rule him out for Washington’s second or third games, a back-to-back at the New York Islanders and then home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Right now, it’s highly likely that he will not be playing in that [season] opener and then from there that can change the very next day,” Reirden said.

Capitals trim roster to 28 with latest training camp cuts

Reirden said earlier in the week that the team has progressively increased Kempny’s workload throughout training camp, and Kempny passed his skate conditioning test after practice on Saturday. As for what the team is waiting for to allow Kempny to experience some contact in practice, Reirden said “it’s a timeline that’s set that he has to go through different protocols to get to where he needs to be to be 100 percent, and he’s not there yet.”

“He’s coming along really well for that injury,” Reirden said. “That’s a long-term one, so he’s right on schedule and doing great with it. In a perfect world, if we could have gotten him into one exhibition game and then Game One, then that would’ve been already ahead of schedule. But he’s doing fine and continues to everyday get more comfortable.”

Kempny scored six goals with 19 assists in 71 games last season, skating more than 19 minutes per game on a top pairing with John Carlson. Reirden listed Martin Fehervary, Christian Djoos and Jonas Siegenthaler as options to skate on Carlson’s left to start the season, and it was Fehervary who practiced in that spot on Saturday afternoon. The Capitals drafted Fehervary in the second round last year, and he has yet to make his NHL debut.

“He’s a young up-and-coming guy who’s similar to Kempny in terms of how he plays,” Reirden said. "We’ve seen Christian Djoos with his ability to make plays offensively from that side. And then Siegenthaler is a guy that for us that is a big body that can skate well and can defend against top guys. So, we’ve got a couple really good options and we’ll take at some different combinations tomorrow and see how that goes.”

In other injury news, captain Alex Ovechkin didn’t practice on Saturday for what the team is calling “lower-body maintenance,” and he won’t play in Sunday’s preseason finale at Carolina, though he’s still expected to be ready for the season opener. Forward Liam O’Brien suffered an “upper-body” injury in a fight on Friday night in St. Louis, and while he missed practice on Saturday, Reirden indicated that O’Brien will skate on Sunday. He won’t be in the lineup for the exhibition against the Hurricanes.

