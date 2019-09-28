The happy couple are Dack Lambert, 27, and Goettl, 29, both of Phoenix. They’ve been dating for three years and have talked about getting engaged for the past 18 months. Lambert had been thinking up ways to pop the question, but nothing quite seemed good enough.

But with his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers off to a 3-1 start and hosting “College GameDay” for the first time since 2007, things just seemed promising. “College GameDay” signs have become memes waiting to happen in recent years as fans seize the opportunity to smack-talk opponents, make jokes and, now, get engaged.

Lambert, who was born into a family of Big Red die-hards, had been looking for ways to make sure Nebraska football would be an enduring part of their relationship. The couple has made the trip to Lincoln, Neb., while they were dating and attended a Huskers home game.

The idea for the “College GameDay” sign came from the future groom’s uncle, Chuck Lambert, who lives in Omaha. He suggested a family member could hoist up a sign up behind ESPN’s panel while the couple could watched from home, according to Dack Lambert.

Good Morning from Lincoln! @CollegeGameDay we spread the love. Literally. Wait til the end pic.twitter.com/MM7pwARkWC — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) September 28, 2019

A cousin, Mackenzie Lambert, was deputized to hold the poster. She arrived at 4 a.m. to make sure she got a prime location.

When the show started, Dack woke Lexi up and they watched the couch — with an unusual amount of family present. When Nebraska Coach Scott Frost came on set for an interview, Mackenzie held the sign high.

“I was sitting there and it was the segment right before Scott Frost did his interview and I’m just mumbling to Dack, ‘He’s such a good coach,’ and the camera just pans through the signs and I read it and I looked at Dack like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’ ” Goettl said. “I just started crying.”

Lambert later called Mackenzie and gave her the all clear: Lexi said yes.

“Her shoulders were sore,” he said. “She was holding it up for a while.”

