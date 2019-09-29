

Antonio Brown (17) could file grievances in an attempt to recoup lost income from the Raiders and Patriots. (Brynn Anderson, File)

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, through the NFL Players Association, could file multiple grievances seeking to recoup his lost income from the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

No grievances have been officially filed by the NFLPA on Brown’s behalf to this point, according to a person familiar with the situation. But that person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the pending quasi-legal issues, added that there are “multiple issues which would potentially be pursued.”

Brown is a free agent after being released by the Patriots amid an NFL investigation into allegations by two women of rape, sexual assault and intimidation. The Raiders released him, at his request, just before the season after a practice-field verbal confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock. That spat followed Brown missing time during training camp because of injuries to his feet sustained during cryotherapy treatments and two failed grievances against the NFL over his helmet choice.

Brown previously wrote on social media that the NFLPA would attempt retrieve about $40 million in guaranteed money in his contracts with the Raiders and Patriots. That includes a $1 million signing bonus and $29.1 million in guaranteed salaries from the Raiders, and a $9 million signing bonus and $1 million salary guarantee from the Patriots.

He also was fined $215,000 by the Raiders for the incident with Mayock and could attempt to recoup fine money.

The Raiders informed Brown before they released him that they were revoking the guarantees in his contract based on his conduct. Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said at the time that could be the subject of a legal challenge by the NFLPA.

The Patriots reportedly have withheld the first $5 million payment that was due on Brown’s signing bonus. Language in Brown’s contract with the Patriots said that his guarantees would be nullified by him being “materially critical” of the team or its ownership or taking “any action that materially undermines the public’s respect for” the Patriots. In comments made on Twitter after his release, Brown referenced the prostitution-related charges faced by Patriots owner Robert Kraft in Florida.

Rosenhaus did not respond Sunday to a request for comment.

The grievances also could seek to recoup unpaid weekly salaries by the Raiders and Patriots and the $20 million option year in Brown’s contract with the Patriots for the 2020 season, according to a report by ESPN. If the option year is included, that would bring the total being sought by Brown to more than $60 million.