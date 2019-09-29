

The guest list will number around 70,000. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

Talk about a dream wedding.

Two lucky Buffalo Bills lovebirds, with 70,000 of their closest friends looking on, will be joined in holy matrimony at the 50-yard line during halftime of the Bills’ game against the New England Patriots Sunday at New Era Field.

It’s only fitting that Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli of Rochester, N.Y., beat out 1,400 other couples in the contest sponsored by a jeweler because their first date 11 years ago was at a Bills game.

“So everything’s coming full circle, and still loving the Bills,” Park told Buffalo’s WIBV. “Oh yes, we’ve been through everything, live, eat, breathe, die Bills.”

Talk about a “for better or worse” situation.

History today in Buffalo! Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli will be married today at the first-ever NFL halftime ceremony in Buffalo, 11 years after their first date at a Bills game in 2008. And adding to it: Former Bills’ DT Kyle Williams will officiate. pic.twitter.com/RZXNkJ6VOQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2019

Halftime will be expanded by two minutes, to 14, to accommodate the ceremony, which ESPN reports is a first in the NFL’s 100 years.

The Bills come into the NFC East game with a 3-0 record that matches the Patriots’ 3-0. Topping it off, the game is Bills legends day, which means that more than a hundred or so of the team’s players will be on hand and some will be in the wedding ceremony, with former defensive tackle Kyle Williams officiating.

“I never thought that I would do this on a football field, much less here,” Williams said. “We’re gonna have a fun day. It’s a real wedding, it’s two people, the culmination of their relationship and they get to do it in a place that’s special for them, so it’ll be a great day for everybody.”

BuffaloBills.com will stream the ceremony, for those who didn’t make the 70,000-person “guest list.”

“We’re planning a wedding with 70,000 people attending and the logistics of getting everything and the timing perfected has been really difficult,” said Shaena Kershner, vice president of marketing for the Buffalo Bills. “We still wanted to provide a full wedding experience. So they’re going to have hair and make up before the wedding starts. They’ll have cake cutting and a first dance after."

