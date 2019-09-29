

Dak Prescott (4) has been superb while leading the Cowboys to a 3-0 start. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Dallas Cowboys have looked every bit like a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the first three weeks of this season. They’ll try to continue to resemble that Sunday night in New Orleans in a demanding road matchup with another would-be NFC heavyweight.

This “Sunday Night Football” affair is not quite as star-studded as it could have been, given the absence of quarterback Drew Brees from the Saints’ lineup while he recovers from thumb surgery. But the Saints are coming off an impressive road victory at Seattle orchestrated by fill-in starter Teddy Bridgewater and, as they return home to the Superdome, they still represent a formidable test for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys seek to improve their record to 4-0. They’ve had everything clicking so far on offense and their first-year coordinator, Kellen Moore, quickly has established himself as a rising star in the coaching ranks. The Cowboys were ranked in the top four in the league in every major offensive category entering this week’s play. They were third in total offense and fourth in scoring offense. They were third in rushing offense and fourth in passing offense.

[This NFL season has been filled with injuries and controversies. Viewers are tuning in.]

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been terrific and has established himself as a league MVP candidate. He has thrown for 920 yards and nine touchdowns through three games and has a passer rating of 128.0. The Cowboys are yet to sign him to a contract extension, even with the market having been set by the lucrative deals signed by his fellow 2016 draftees, the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz. Perhaps Prescott is in no hurry. The price tag, it seems, continues to increase.

Cowboys at Saints

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, fuboTV

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was tied for the NFL lead with four touchdown catches through Week 3. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has had consecutive 100-yard rushing performances after being eased into the offense in Week 1 following his holdout from training camp and the preseason. The Cowboys had two 100-yard rushers, Elliott and Tony Pollard, in their Week 3 triumph over the winless Miami Dolphins.

The Saints will need a better performance from their defense. They began this week’s play ranked 28th in the NFL in total defense and 26th in scoring defense. That old-style Saints’ formula of winning with Brees and the offense covering for an underperforming defense won’t work during a season in which Brees is in the midst of being sidelined for an estimated six weeks. The Saints had gotten away from that in recent seasons, constructing a more balanced roster with an improved defense and a more productive running game.

They’re likely to lean heavily in this game on tailback Alvin Kamara. He touched the ball 25 times in the win over the Seahawks, with 16 rushing attempts and nine catches. Bridgewater will have to find a way to get wide receiver Michael Thomas more involved. Thomas had a modest five catches for 54 yards in Seattle.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Coach Sean Payton find a more meaningful role in the offense in this game for Taysom Hill, the valuable all-purpose player who became the backup quarterback when Brees got hurt. The Saints, with a record of 2-1 and trying to remain in contention until Brees returns, might need that something extra in this matchup.

More NFL coverage:

Antonio Brown set to file grievances to pursue lost money from Raiders, Patriots

The NFL’s search for the next Sean McVay has created a new role: Head Coach of the Defense