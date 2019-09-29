

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid earned a shutout against New York. (Steve Luciano/AP)

HARRISON, N.J. — Amid the unsightliness of a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, D.C. United took a step toward hosting an MLS playoff game by remaining ahead of both its arch-rival and Toronto FC for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with one weekend left in the regular season.

United (13-10-10, 49 points) registered its fourth consecutive shutout and ended a five-game losing streak to the Red Bulls (14-13-6, 48). Toronto (12-10-11, 47) settled for a 2-2 draw at Chicago, putting United in position to finish fourth by defeating league-worst Cincinnati next Sunday at Audi Field.

However, captain Wayne Rooney will miss his final regular season appearance in Washington on a yellow-card suspension. He eclipsed the season threshold in the 77th minute. If United fails to host a playoff game, the English superstar will have played the final home match of his short-lived MLS career.

United has not won at Red Bull Arena since the 2012 playoffs, but given the late-season circumstances, this result was almost as satisfying as a victory. Since 2015, the Red Bulls are 10-1-5 in the series.

For the third consecutive year, New York won the Atlantic Cup, awarded to the winner of the season series. The Red Bulls won at Audi Field, 2-1, last month.

Neither team performed very well: The first half was a clunker, and the Red Bulls were far more dangerous in the second half. United’s Bill Hamid made an extraordinary save after intermission to help extend his shutout streak to 414 minutes.

United felt good about its chances, if not to win than to claim a draw and remain one point ahead of New York.

Coach Ben Olsen did not make any lineup changes, fully invested in a unit that took hold a few weeks ago and provides the work rate and defensive commitment that he requires.

The first half was choppy and uneventful, with neither side manufacturing opportunities or testing the high-end goalkeepers, Hamid and New York’s Luis Robles. With United playing more conservatively than at home against Seattle last week, Rooney’s set pieces were United’s greatest threats.

Buoyed by the shutout string, United defended with confidence and was not fazed by New York’s counterattacking forays.

The half ended without any excitement, 45 minutes all but wasted. The highlight was counting the upper-deck sections at Red Bull Arena covered by tarps. (It’s at least 20.)

It was much the same around the conference: In six matches starting simultaneously, only Cincinnati scored before intermission.

A sequence early in the second half epitomized the dismal state of the D.C. match. New York’s Josh Sims was presented with a golden opportunity just inside the penalty area. He shanked the shot so far off target, a teammate was able to retrieve it at the end line and cross the ball back into the mix.

The momentum turned in the Red Bulls’ favor, and United was fortunate not to fall behind.

In the 59th minute, center back Frederic Brillant made a goal-line clearance by nodding aside a close-range header. Two minutes later, Hamid made an breathtaking stop, springing to his right to get his fingers on Cristian Casseres Jr.'s bid from deep inside the penalty area.

Olsen turned to the bench in the 68th minute, removing midfielder Ulises Segura, who appeared to be bothered by a strained hamstring. Enter forward Quincy Amarikwa, which allowed Rooney to drop into central midfield and Paul Arriola to reprise his natural role on the right wing.

United was going nowhere in the attack, and perhaps the change would spark something. Meanwhile, United’s defenders were under persistent pressure, not unlike the recent harrowing victories at Montreal and Portland.

Rooney saw more of the ball in his new position, but United failed to turn possession into formidable threats.

The Red Bulls turned to a not-so-secret weapon in the 75th minute: forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, one of the greatest scorers in league history who, at 34, is nearing the end. In 16 prior appearances against United, he had scored 10 goals.

The Englishman was a dangerous presence but did not test Hamid, and United’s team defending prevented any stoppage-time disasters.

Notes: Forward Ola Kamara, whom Olsen said Friday would return to active duty after a two-game absence, did not travel because of a lingering hamstring injury. …

Sunday’s match marked the teams’ 79th regular season meeting and 95th overall, the most in league history.

