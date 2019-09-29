But the Spirit is aiming to expand its presence in the D.C. area, and with the cozy venue in Boyds sitting 30 miles from downtown, the organization is exploring additional options.

Emboldened by two big turnouts recently at Audi Field, including a sellout, the Spirit is engaged in advanced talks with D.C. United about playing perhaps half of its home schedule next year at the 20,000-capacity MLS stadium. Negotiations are still ongoing.

AD

AD

Addressing season ticket holders after the game, Spirit owner Steve Baldwin was asked, “How many games at Audi?”

His reply: “Audi Field is a very special venue, and this is a very special venue. We’ll see what happens.”

While SoccerPlex would be the natural choice to host the remaining matches — and continue to serve as team headquarters — United has suggested Segra Field, a 5,000-seat spot in Leesburg.

United owns Audi Field and Segra Field, which opened last month for D.C.'s second-division team, Loudoun United. It is the centerpiece of a planned soccer campus that will include training fields for the men’s pro teams and, perhaps in the future, the Spirit.

AD

Like SoccerPlex, Segra Field is located well beyond the Beltway. Unlike SoccerPlex, the playing surface is artificial turf.

Both sides acknowledged they are talking but declined to publicly share specifics.

AD

SoccerPlex has been the Spirit’s home since the NWSL launched in 2013. Before that, the Washington Freedom women’s team played there for three seasons.

While the Spirit’s future home remains unsettled, SoccerPlex on Saturday provided a lively atmosphere after consecutive appearances at Audi Field. Attendance was 5,200, almost 1,800 more than the Spirit was averaging at SoccerPlex before this weekend.

“It’s nicer when there are 18-, 19,000 giving you a lift, but when you’ve got a packed house here, it’s the same impact on the players,” Spirit Coach Richie Burke said. “Here or there, it’s nice to have the support behind us.”

AD

As for choosing between Audi Field and SoccerPlex, goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe said: “I want to play in front of the biggest crowd possible, so I would say Audi, but at this stadium, the pitch is incredible. Of course, we want to fill up the biggest venue possible.”

AD

Saturday’s starters included five U.S. World Cup players: Lavelle and Pugh, and North Carolina’s Crystal Dunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Jessica McDonald. And the outcome preserved — for at least one more day, anyway — the playoff hopes of the Spirit (8-8-6), which will close the season at Orlando and Portland and need help to claim the fourth and final spot. The result also ended a six-game winning streak by the defending champion Courage (14-5-4).

Under heavy pressure from the start, Washington almost made it to halftime without conceding a goal. Defender Paige Nielsen made a terrific goal-line clearance.

AD

But deep into stoppage time, the Spirit lost track of Courage leading scorer Lynn Williams, who met McDonald’s cross for an easy one-timer.

The Courage’s dominance continued in the second half as several shots hit the crossbar or posts. It had big advantages on shots (25-6) and corner kicks (11-1).

AD

The Spirit, though, gained traction in the late stages.

In the 75th minute, substitute Bayley Feist nudged the ball wide to Pugh, who skipped an angled shot past Stephanie Labbé for her second goal of the season.

Lavelle, who recently returned from a month-long absence caused by a head injury, struggled most of the match. But in the 84th minute, she beat a defender at the top of the box and ripped a low shot with her left foot to the far corner for her first goal.

AD

“Rose is a special player," Burke said, "and in special moments of a game, special players pop up and do their job.”

Far post, will you take this 🌹?@roselavelle knows how to score in big games.



2-1 | #WASvNC pic.twitter.com/PlxWKaXj1d — NWSL (@NWSL) September 29, 2019

Lavelle has played sparingly for the Spirit because of injuries and national team duty.

“I was glad to be able to help the team win,” she said. “I’ve been kind of upset because I haven’t been able to give everything to the Spirit this season.”

Added Bledsoe: “That million-dollar left foot got us the win tonight.”

Read more on soccer:

D.C. United’s ‘rock’ in the back is leading it into MLS playoffs

Rose Lavelle didn’t play in crucial club match after a FIFA gala and a letter from U.S. Soccer

D.C. United has straight path to home-field advantage in MLS playoffs

AD