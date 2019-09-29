In case his players missed his message last week when he said they were “kind of babies” on the sideline during a loss to UCLA, Mike Leach dialed up his criticism after another loss Saturday night, calling his Washington State Cougars “fat, dumb and happy and entitled.”

The Cougars (3-2, 0-2 in the Pac-12) lost, 38-13, to No. 19 Utah (4-1, 1-1) and Leach said his players spent too much time reading about how they had the No. 1 passing game in the nation going into the weekend.

“You saw a pretty tough football team play a pretty soft football team,” Leach said (via the Spokesman-Review). “It’s difficult to say how tough Utah is, because they had token resistance on both sides of the ball from us. We’re very soft. We get a lot of good press, we like to read it a lot, we like to pat ourselves on the back.

“And if we get any resistance, we fold. And what’s amazing is most of these guys were on the same team last year that was a tough team. … And we’ve got nearly the same guys and they’re not tough.”

Washington State’s defense gave up 526 yards to Utah and has been outscored 88-41 over the last six quarters. The Cougars hadn’t lost consecutive Pac-12 games since 2016.

“They’re fat, dumb and happy and entitled,” Leach said. He wasn’t finished there, either. “I think we’ve got a bunch of free agents running around there that think they’re pretty special, and then as soon as something doesn’t go their way, they want to pout."

A week ago, the Cougars watched UCLA rally from a 32-point deficit in the third quarter and go on to a 67-63 victory. “I thought we were frantic, I thought we were frantic and segmented up,” Leach said at midweek (via the Spokesman-Review). “We felt like UCLA should just go away and the game should be over. We’ve got to be tougher than that. I thought we were kind of babies on the sideline, to be honest with you.”

