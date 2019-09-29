

Gardner Minshew II had last Saturday off, so he pulled on a headband, sunglasses and jorts and headed for Washington State's game. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

Seven NFL teams remain unbeaten after Green Bay’s loss on Thursday night, with four in the NFC (the Cowboys, Rams and 49ers, plus the 2-0-1 Lions) and three in the AFC (the Patriots, Bills and Chiefs). Four of those seven teams will play each other on Sunday, with the Patriots in Buffalo and the Lions hosting the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, seven more teams — the Bengals, Steelers, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Redskins and 0-2-1 Cardinals — have yet to win. Two of those seven teams will play each other in Week 4, when the Steelers host the Bengals on Monday night. This week, in other words, could help identify both the truly good and the truly bad.

As for the 10 teams (including the now-2-2 Eagles) that began the week with 1-2 records, note that in 2018, five teams had that same mark and still made the playoffs. Four of those teams — the Seahawks, Cowboys, Chargers, and eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots — won their fourth game to improve to 2-2.

The unbeaten 49ers and winless Jets are off with the first byes of the season.

All times below are Eastern.

1 Titans at Falcons CBS 1 Redskins at Giants Fox 1 Chargers at Dolphins CBS 1 Raiders at Colts CBS 1 Panthers at Texans Fox 1 Chiefs at Lions Fox 1 Browns at Ravens CBS 1 Patriots at Bills CBS 4:05 Buccaneers at Rams Fox 4:05 Seahawks at Cardinals Fox 4:25 Vikings at Bears CBS 4:25 Jaguars at Broncos CBS 8:20 Cowboys at Saints NBC

The early shift

Titans (1-2) at Falcons (1-2), 1, CBS

The Falcons struggle against AFC opponents, going 1-10 against them since 2013 and losing seven in a row under Coach Dan Quinn. Matt Ryan completed 29 of 34 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns last week in a three-point loss to the Colts. Unfortunately for the Titans, they gained zero momentum from their season-opening 43-13 victory over the Browns. Pass protection has been a problem for Marcus Mariota, who has passed for four touchdowns but only one since Week 1, and the Titans have scored just 24 points over their last two games.

Redskins (0-3) at Giants (1-2), 1, Fox

This is just what the Washington team does not need right now: a game against a division rival, on the road, on a short week, following a Monday night debacle against the Chicago Bears. Case Keenum may have passed for 332 yards in that game, but he had five turnovers in the kind of embarrassment that might cause a traditionally trigger-happy team to change quarterbacks. But a strangely optimistic Jay Gruden doesn’t think the Redskins’ season is over, so Dwayne Haskins will continue to wait. A loss would drop the Redskins to 0-3 in the division. Keenum was in a walking boot late in the week, but is expected to start. Coming off a one-point win over the Buccaneers (hey, a win is a win), the Giants, with running back Saquon Barkley out, will find out if Daniel Jones is the game-changer he appeared to be as Eli Manning’s replacement last week.

[Sally Jenkins: Daniel Jones isn't going to tell you you're wrong about him. He'd rather show you.]

Chargers (1-2) at Dolphins (0-3), 1, CBS

Somebody has to play the tanking Dolphins and the Chargers get dibs this week, flying across the country to play the NFL’s worst team in the hot, humid conditions of South Florida Chargers running back Melvin Gordon ended his season-long holdout late in the week, but he isn’t guaranteed to play in this game. In his absence, Austin Ekeler has rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, although he’s also had a costly fumble.

Raiders (1-2) at Colts (2-1), 1, CBS

No Andrew Luck? No problem. Well, not much of one anyway. While winning two of the first three games since replacing Luck, Jacoby Brissett has passed for 646 yards and seven touchdowns, with a 112 passer rating and no interceptions. The victories have come by two and three points (and the loss in overtime). Still, the Colts could finish September with a 3-1 record, which would be their best start since 2009, when Peyton Manning’s Colts lost to the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV.

Panthers (1-2) at Texans (2-1), 1, Fox

Cam Newton is expected to be out for a while, hoping to avoid surgery for the dreaded Lisfranc mid-foot injury. Kyle Allen will forge ahead in his absence and the 23-year-old second-year QB out of Texas A&M led Carolina past Arizona in his first 2019 start, passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He might have a field day against Houston’s shaky pass defense, ranked 23rd in the league.

Chiefs (3-0) at Lions (2-0-1), 1, Fox

If the Lions had been able to put away the Cardinals in Week 1, they’d be a perfect 3-0. The good news for them is that the Chiefs under Andy Reid have struggled to beat NFC teams on the road, going 0-4 since the beginning of 2017 and 2-8 over the last five seasons. Against the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Only he and Tom Brady (in 2007) have passed for 300 yards, three TDs and zero interceptions in three straight games. Playing in Detroit in his first career indoors game, he’ll face the NFL’s 23rd ranked defense. The Lions’ offensive line, meanwhile, hasn’t allowed a sack in two straight games.

Browns (1-2) at Ravens (2-1), 1, CBS

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens experienced reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere last week in Kansas City and face a Cleveland team that might be in trouble after a disappointing 20-13 effort against the Rams in prime time last Sunday. The Browns are 3-17 against the Ravens since 2009, but that was mostly before the Baker Mayfield era began. In their last 10 road games against AFC North teams, they’re just 1-9. The Ravens, meanwhile, have won five games in a row at M&T Bank Stadium dating to last season, not including the home playoff loss against the Chargers.

[The Patriots have been perfect, but another 16-0 season is unlikely]

Patriots (3-0) at Bills (3-0), 1, CBS

The Patriots have made the AFC East their personal playground and have gone 17-3 against the Bills since 2009. New England has won five straight in this series, with each win by 12 or more points. This team is a bit banged up, though, with Tom Brady feeling his age with a sore calf, Julian Edelman nursing sore ribs, Josh Gordon hurting his hand and Antonio Brown long gone. The New England defense is the first since 1970 to not allow an offensive touchdown through three weeks, although the Patriots’ first three opponents are a combined 0-9.

Late games

Buccaneers (1-2) at Rams (3-0), 4:05, Fox

The Rams hope to start 4-0 for a second straight season and have won eight of their last nine home games. Jared Goff has passed for 738 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions. The Bucs, on the other hand, have lost seven of their last eight road games. Jameis Winston has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 782 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions.

[The NFL’s search for the next Sean McVay has created a new role: Head Coach of the Defense]

Seahawks (2-1) at Cardinals (0-2-1), 4:05, Fox

With the Rams and 49ers (who have a bye) both at 3-0 in the NFC West, the Seahawks need a victory here against the division’s weakest link. Russell Wilson has thrown for 901 yards and seven touchdowns while Bobby Wagner leads the defense with 33 tackles. Seattle is averaging 390.7 yards of total offense and 25.3 points, ranking in the top 10 in both categories. The Cardinals remain winless, but No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray has passed for 830 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Vikings (2-1) at Bears (2-1), 4:25, CBS

Mitchell Trubisky might have looked like a real NFL quarterback Monday night, passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns, while Khalil Mack had two of the Bears’ four sacks. Remember, though, that Chicago was playing the Redskins, who put on a horrific performance. For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins promised he’d play better last week after a dismal showing in a Week 2 loss to the Packers. He did, completing 15 of 21 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and a 112 passer rating against Oakland. CBS’s A team (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson) will call this game, after Romo’s exciting run at the Safeway Open.

Jaguars (1-2) at Broncos (0-3), 4:25, CBS

It’s Gardner Minshew II time again! The headband-and-jorts-loving rookie quarterback, a sixth-round draft pick out of Washington State, led the Jags to their first victory in Week 3′s Thursday night game, and figures to continue as the starter until Nick Foles’s broken collarbone heals sometime around Week 11. Minshew has completed 73.9 percent of his passes for 692 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. On defense, Jalen Ramsey is on an indefinite leave from the team as he awaits the birth of his second child. The Broncos, losers of their last three home games, would drop to 0-4, potentially four games behind the division-leading Chiefs. The weather may well be a factor here, with sustained winds of 20 miles per hour and gusts of around 40 mph in the forecast. Of course, this is Denver. That could radically and repeatedly change.

The night game

Cowboys (3-0) at Saints (2-1), 8:20, NBC

Drew Brees stayed home to soak his surgically repaired thumb in pickle juice or something last week, but Teddy Bridgewater showed in Seattle why the team invested heavily in him. With a smart game plan from Sean Payton, the Saints marched in and beat the Seahawks. Now, after two games on the West Coast, they get a home game in prime time. Behind Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys lead the NFC in total offense, averaging 481.3 yards, behind only the Chiefs and Ravens. Prescott is third in the NFC in passing, and Elliott is third in the conference in rushing.

