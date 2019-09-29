AD

While the calls for the Redskins to turn to first-round rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins grew louder after veteran Case Keenum’s five-turnover performance against Chicago, Keenum is expected to start against the Giants, despite missing a practice this week with a foot injury. He could be without his favorite target through three weeks, rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is listed as questionable on the injury report with a sore hamstring. Center Chase Roullier is out and Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff is questionable, which doesn’t bode well for an offense that has struggled to run the ball.

AD

The Giants are riding high after a comeback win at Tampa Bay orchestrated by their own rookie quarterback, No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones. Making his first career start in place of Eli Manning, Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for two more scores. The former Duke star has injected hope into a franchise that saw star running back Saquon Barkley suffer a high-ankle sprain against the Buccaneers. Barkley, who rushed for 170 yards in last year’s rout at FedEx Field, could miss up to eight weeks. Wayne Gallman will start in his place against the Redskins.

Pregame reading

Jay Gruden and the Redskins are strangely optimistic despite 0-3 start.

AD

“I’ve seen a guy walk on the moon, for God’s sakes,” the Redskins’ coach said after a recent practice. “Surely an 0-3 team can come back from the depths of 0-3 and put on a nine-, 10-game streak and win 10 of their last 13 games. It’s not that big of a deal, right?” (Read more)

AD

Dwayne Haskins wants no part of the debate over who should start.

Haskins said he has grown in the first few weeks of the season, but isn’t concerned about when his chance to take over for Case Keenum will come. “I control what I can control,” he said. (Read more)

Josh Norman is being picked on by opponents, and it’s hurting the Redskins.

Norman has been targeted 20 times in coverage, yielding 13 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 121.9 when they throw in Norman’s direction. (Read more)

AD

Five keys for the Redskins in their game against the Giants

Of Redskins’ problems, their NFL-worst third-down defense might be most glaring

Chase Roullier out; Terry McLaurin and Brandon Scherff questionable

Hail or Fail: Redskins can’t spell, stir correctly or win in another Monday night debacle

After a third lackluster loss, Redskins’ defense has few answers for how to fix things

Jay Gruden doesn’t think Redskins’ season is over, so Dwayne Haskins will continue to wait

Daniel Jones can bring Giants into modern NFL, even without Saquon Barkley

Daniel Jones isn’t going to tell you you’re wrong about him. He’d rather show you.

AD