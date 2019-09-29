Bradley Beal has yet to accept the extension. Should the Wizards be concerned?

On Oct. 21, NBA teams must set rosters before the season starts. This deadline date holds even more significance in Washington since it is the last day two-time all-star Bradley Beal can accept the three-year, approximately $111 million extension offered by the Wizards.

The team extended the contract in July and since then, Beal has spent time inside the Wizards’ facility, embraced leadership in the wake of John Wall’s absence that could last the entire season and impressed coaches with his ever-expanding game. Still, he has not agreed to the deal that would attach him to the Wizards through his prime. Despite this silence, the Wizards, at least publicly, see no reason to be anxious.

“There’s nothing at stake today. I mean, there’s going to come a time, certainly, and I’ll make a call if I haven’t heard anything,” General Manager Tommy Sheppard said during an hour-long interview inside The Washington Post office on Sept. 24. “But I don’t anticipate that being a problem. I don’t anticipate any drama being attached to it. … A lot of this stuff is more public than it has to be.”

Beal recently told NBC Sports Washington that despite the noise circulating about his future in Washington, he hasn’t thought about the extension. That mind-set along with his offseason actions with the team, has the Wizards thinking their all-star could be content after all.

“The indications are all around that Bradley is very happy doing what he’s doing. Does that mean he’s going to sign the extension? I couldn’t speak for him,” Sheppard said. “But I know all of his actions would absolutely validate somebody that’s looking to have a great season and that’s the most important thing to us. So, I look forward to having Bradley around.”

By dedicating the season to development, will rookie Rui Hachimura start?

The Wizards haven’t always trusted rookies to play heavy minutes, let alone start. Even during the team’s last rebuilding phrase, with four consecutive lottery selections from 2010-13, only Wall started more than half of the regular-season games (Beal played 46 games as a starter during his first year).

Now that the team is approaching what appears to be another rebuilding movement, will first-round draft pick Rui Hachimura begin his NBA career as a starter?

Unlike Beal and Otto Porter Jr. — injuries and rehabilitation derailed their rookie year development — Hachimura should enter his first year healthy and, to an extent, integrated with his teammates. Coach Scott Brooks, who has been with the organization since 2016, said recently the entire team had arrived early in Washington for voluntary pickup games after Labor Day and it was the first time that he could remember that the whole group had done so. Hachimura might have ended his run in the FIBA World Cup early to recover ahead of the regular season, but he has stayed on the court for those games with his teammates for long stretches.

Sheppard has emphasized development for the upcoming season with the team wanting rookies to earn 1,500 minutes — in contrast, the previous rookies Kelly Oubre Jr. and Troy Brown played 671 and 730 minutes in their first years, respectively. Last season, Thomas Bryant, then a second-year center, logged just under 1,500 minutes after becoming a starter in late November. The Wizards simply don’t want to hand over minutes to young players, however the team appears to be ready to break from tradition and allow Hachimura to develop with a greater role.

“For a young team, you have to be able to quantify what made this game a success,” Sheppard said during the Q&A at The Post. “If we lose a game during the season, that’s a tough thing. But if Rui were to play zero minutes in that game, and he was healthy and available, that’s a double loss.”

Who’s the backup point guard?

Isaiah Thomas, the replacement starter for Wall, will miss the preseason while recovering from surgery on his left thumb. His injury and early absence opens the door for a younger guard, who might not have previously been in the immediate plans, to bump up in the rotation. Then again, this injury magnifies the Wizards’ depth problems even before the team plays its first preseason game.

Behind Thomas, 30-year-old Ish Smith should start at point guard. That leaves rookie Justin Robinson and Chris Chiozza, who has returned to Washington on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract which means if he is cut then he could still sign with the Capital City Go-Go and make up to $50,000 if he remains in the G League for at least 60 days.

The Wizards could get creative and plug in a bigger guard in the backcourt, especially since Beal has shown an improvement with his ballhandling. Still, Thomas’s injury reveals the team’s need for more proven playmakers.

