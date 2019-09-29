

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson was seen yelling at the Carolina bench as he was being skated away Sunday. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. — One minute, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was calm. The next, he was not. And, the 25-year-old suggested, he wasn’t riled up over something an opposing player had said during the Capitals’ 4-3 preseason finale win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at PNC Arena. He was upset by a coach.

Late in the second period, Wilson was assessed two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct and a 10-minute misconduct penalty after he exchanged words with Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson near the Carolina bench. But what turned from a small back-and-forth quickly escalated, and Wilson had to be held back by a referee, who skated him toward the tunnel across the ice.

Wilson was seen yelling at the Carolina bench as he was being skated away. After the game, he insinuated he was upset over something a Carolina coach had said from the bench.

“I was pretty calm until some words came from their bench and it wasn’t the players so we’ll leave it at that,” Wilson said, without naming the coach who was involved. “He’s clearly an emotional guy, but I don’t think, you ask anyone around the league, coaches chirping players is appropriate.”

Tom Wilson gets a misconduct for wanting to fight the entire Carolina Hurricanes bench pic.twitter.com/1OfVGA9beG — Ian Oland (@ianoland) September 29, 2019

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden also did not mince words when talking about the interaction, saying he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with any coach talking to a player from an opposing team.

“You don’t get a chance to play anymore when you are a coach so you shouldn’t be talking to someone who is playing and to me, that is off-limits and that is something I have always believed as a player, as a coach,” Reirden said. “No coaches should be yelling at players on other teams because you have no chance to go out and do anything about it and hockey is a special game and in respect to the battle and the compete and enthusiasm and all the passion that is out there, but it is for the players and when the coaches get involved, to me that is wrong.”

