

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict. (Jim Mone)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from the game in the second quarter Sunday after a late helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The Raiders were first called for a 15-yard penalty, but upon review Burfict was sent to the showers.

During his seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, he was punished, either by fines or suspensions or both, a number of times. He has been suspended 10 games, including once for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and between fines and game checks lost to suspension, Burfict has lost over $4 million.

Whatever punishment may coming for Burfict for his latest hit, the immediate reaction was that it would not be severe enough.

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

If you sign Burfict and make him a key part of your defense, you suffer the consequences when/if he gets tossed for a cheap shot. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) September 29, 2019

Burfict signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Raiders in March.

