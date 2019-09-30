

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass as offensive tackle Andre Smith, right, blocks Buffalo’s Jerry Hughes on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)

This week’s bye teams, the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, don’t have many fantasy-relevant players but there are some who will be missed. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running backs Kerryon Johnson and Kenyan Drake, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, tight end T.J. Hockenson and kicker Matt Prater will be unavailable. You also won’t be able to roster a defense playing against the Dolphins this week, a viable strategy considering they have been outscored 26-163.

Players coming off the bye might be available, depending on how many teams are in your league. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (owned in 74 percent of fantasy leagues), running back Tevin Coleman (78 percent), wideouts Jamison Crowder (48 percent) and Robby Anderson (58 percent) plus kicker Robbie Gould (56 percent) all deserve to be on a roster. If Anderson is available and your league offers bonus points for high-yardage plays, he would be an interesting addition. He’s accounted for half of the Jets’ deep passes (four of the team’s eight targets of 20 yards or more) and the average pass to him is almost 14 yards past the line of scrimmage.

Here are a few other options to consider depending on your needs.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (available in 65 percent of fantasy leagues)

Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (available in 81 percent of fantasy leagues)

Dalton and Eifert will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night but their value for our purposes occurs in Week 5 when the Bengals host the Arizona Cardinals. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, Arizona features a below-average pass rush (22nd) and a middling secondary (16th) plus it has allowed opposing quarterbacks a 118.4 passer rating. Only the Miami Dolphins are worse (137.6). The Cardinals have allowed a league-high and near-perfect passer rating (151.1) to quarterbacks targeting their tight ends. That has translated to 20.8 fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks in 2019 with half of those points accounted for by passes to tight ends (10.3).

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (available in 64 percent of fantasy leagues)

Davis, not rookie A.J. Brown, is in a better position to succeed long term despite the latter catching two touchdowns on three targets on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis, by comparison, got six targets on Sunday, catching five of them for 91 yards and a touchdown plus has been on the field more (121 passing snaps to 84 for Brown).

Philadelphia Eagles defense/special teams (available in 68 percent of fantasy leagues)

The Eagles have the league’s sixth-best run-stopping unit, the ninth-most talented pass rush and an above-average secondary per Pro Football Focus, all of which will be trouble for their Week 5 opponent, the New York Jets.

The Jets are averaging 0.5 points per drive, the lowest rate in the NFL (yes, even lower than the Miami Dolphins) and their starting quarterback, third-string Luke Falk, is the third-least-valuable passer of 2019 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. The two quarterbacks he is ahead are either injured (Cam Newton) or were benched (Ryan Fitzpatrick).

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (available in 83 percent of fantasy leagues)

Hines got three carries against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and he also caught all six of his targets for 39 yards, 27 of those after the catch. Plus, he had at least one catch against four different defenders. He won’t supplant Marlon Mack any time soon as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart but his 1.4 yards per route run (16th among 43 qualified running backs this year) is enough to make him an intriguing option on the waiver wire as either a short-term injury replacement or bye week fill-in.