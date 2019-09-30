“Ten, ain’t it?” said Beal, walking closer to Wall. “This boy been here 10.”

This will be the 10th year in Washington for Wall. Eight years for Beal. And a first time for everything.

AD

This year’s annual dynamic duo photo shoot featured Wall wearing white Adidas flip-flops — a fashion choice that encouraged any photographer capturing Wall’s smiling mug to shoot from the waist and above.

AD

“You got flip-flops on?” Beal asked incredulously.

To understand the story of the upcoming 2019-20 Wizards’ season, all anyone had to do was look at the feet.

While Beal and all other Wizards — a group that included Rui Hachimura and three other rookies, as well as five more players who are 22 years old or younger — laced up their new sneakers and looked game ready, Wall essentially wore slippers. He will not practice Tuesday when the Wizards open training camp. He will not play during the remaining of the calendar year. Wall may actually miss the entire 82-game schedule as he rehabilitates without racing back from an Achilles’ injury.

AD

Although Beal and Wall share a kinship forged by years of few triumphs and many travails, they likely will not share the floor together in 2019-20.

“I’m in no rush,” Wall said. “Only [I] can know how my body feel. Everybody has a deadline of, ‘Okay, at the year point you’re supposed to be back playing basketball.’ It doesn’t always work that way. Whenever doctors tell me anything like that, [they say,] ‘It’s all up to John Wall and how your body feel and do you feel like you can go out there and play the game you love at the highest level.’ I’m in no rush.”

AD

For the past two seasons, Wall’s injuries have thrust more responsibility on Beal’s shoulders. He has responded each time, earning all-star selections and last year producing one of the best statistical seasons in Washington franchise history by averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Beal will now enter the year knowing he must make due without his longtime running mate.

AD

“It’s definitely going to be harder but John is still going to be around. He’ll still have a voice, I’ll have a voice,” Beal said, then added the teammates who are in the 30-and-over club. “So we still have vets here who have been through the fire and know what it takes. But I know I’ll have to carry a lot of that load throughout the year and I’m prepared for it, I’m ready for it and I know the coaching staff will do a great job in helping me out with that as well.”

During his eighth media day, Beal showed a variety of emotions. As the resident graybeard, he didn’t mind giving reporters some light trash talk.

AD

“I’m trying to get this over with,” Beal said as he took his solo turn on the dais for what turned out to be 13 1/2 minutes of responses.

AD

He was also playful, commandeering Wall’s phone and starting an Instagram live broadcast on his account. And he was thoughtful, sharing a bit of advice relayed to him in how to balance criticism and praise for the young teammates.

“Don’t use all of your bullets, especially in the situation that we have,” Beal said a Wizards coach told him.

Still, the absence of Wall, the Wizards’ five-time all-star point guard, combined with the team’s intentional move to go young, very young, has many people projecting a weakened arsenal in Washington.

The statistical website FiveThirtyEight has given the Wizards a 29 percent chance of making the playoffs with a projected record of 34-48 for 10th in the Eastern Conference. And that’s one of the more generous predictions.

AD

AD

ESPN has listed Washington in the top five of NBA teams that will “deal with the most drama and angst this season,” while picking the team to win only 28 games and finish 12th in the East. The Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, which advertises itself as the “the largest in the world,” has the over/under on the Wizards’ win total at 26.5, third lowest league wide.

The season, though it doesn’t start until Oct. 23, has the makings of a rough one. Still, Coach Scott Brooks believes the Wizards can make their identity in being a hard-charging, ball-sharing team that the city can get behind.

“October is here tomorrow and we’re excited about it,” Brooks said. “I don’t know how good we’re going to be but I know we’re going to be scrappy and we’re going to be tough and we’re going to play together and we’re going to play hard. We’re going to overcome some of our inexperience early on with great effort and great team spirit. Hopefully our fans will see that. I think they will and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

AD

AD

Beal echoed the excitement, even though he needed to answer questions about his future. He hasn’t signed the three-year, $111 million extension offered by the Wizards.

“The deal’s on the table but I’m definitely just taking my time and just evaluating what’s best for my family,” Beal said.

Just as he has blocked out the speculation concerning his time in Washington, Beal wants to drive away the cloud hanging over the upcoming season. Even if he has to do it as a lone star.

“I know a lot of people are doubting us, questioning how they are going to be? What’s their identity? What am I going to do? It’s a million questions but I’m all about proving people wrong,” Beal said. “It’ll be a year of patience and a year of learning and a year of growing but you know, to each his own. I’m not worried about other people’s opinion.”

Read more:

Three questions entering Wizards training camp

Kyrie Irving shines a light on an overlooked issue in the NBA: grief

Wizards head into training camp with injuries but see opportunity

New GM Tommy Sheppard seeks players who will follow ‘The Wizards Way’

Even with a lift from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Clippers plan to keep doing the dirty work

AD