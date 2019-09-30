He carried out the life-saving procedure until the Cubs’ medical staff was able to intervene, the Post-Dispatch reports. The incident took place moments before the Chicago Cubs announced their manager, Joe Maddon, would not return to the team next season.

AD

Apologies #Cubs fans on falling behind w/today's news. The photographer we were working w/in STL suffered a heart attack & stroke in the dugout prior to Maddon's announcement. He is now in stable condition in the cardiac recovery room, but please keep him in your prayers. — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) September 29, 2019

The victim, who is 64, had reportedly suffered a heart attack and stroke, according to the Post-Dispatch. He was taken to a hospital and listed in “critical but stable condition." The Cardinals did not return a request for comment from The Washington Post late Sunday, but medical staff and security at the stadium commended Goold for his efforts.

AD

“So many people are afraid of doing CPR. But, because of (Goold’s) actions, he was the first link in that chain of survival," Washington University Professor David Tan, who was the stadium doctor Sunday at Busch Stadium, told the Post-Dispatch. “It’s fabulous. It was the early CPR by Derrick Goold that probably saved his life. Derrick wasn’t afraid. He didn’t hesitate. And he did it.”

Goold, who served as president of the Baseball Writer’s Association in 2016, responded to reports about the incident in a single tweet, however, writing that he “Only tried to do what’s right.”

AD

Thanks, friend. Only tried to do what's right, as you and so many of my friends would do as well. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) September 29, 2019

His wife, Erika Ebsworth-Goold, elaborated a bit more while praising her husband, who she called a “dogged, intrepid reporter and an incredible writer.”

“More importantly, [Derrick Goold] is also a dam good person, who jumps in to help when and where he is needed,” Ebsworth-Goold wrote on Twitter. “Hoping the gentleman he assisted today makes a full and quick recovery.”

AD

It’s worth noting that even after his heroics, Goold’s work wasn’t finished. He still managed to file a story Sunday detailing how the Cardinals had nearly squandered their current position at the top of the National League standings.

Read more on baseball from The Post:

Cubs, Joe Maddon have perhaps the nicest baseball breakup ever

Analysis: Charting the wildest season in Nationals’ history

A year into a rebuild, the Orioles have been shaken up and (they hope) straightened out

Rangers intentionally let a pop-up drop to help pitcher reach 200 strikeouts

Cubs, Joe Maddon have perhaps the nicest baseball breakup ever

AD