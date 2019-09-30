

St. John's fell to another nationally-ranked opponent this weekend. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

It was a strong weekend for the best teams in the D.C. area, as just three ranked teams lost.

St. John’s continued to stumble through an arduous schedule, falling to California powerhouse Mater Dei to drop to 2-4. The loss marks the end of the ambitious non-conference portion of the Cadets’ schedule. They begin Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play next week against McNamara.

Friendship Collegiate also lost this weekend, falling to No. 4 Good Counsel. The Knights were also aggressive with their schedule this year, and the challenges continue with DeMatha next on the calendar.

In Maryland, Northern fell to St. Charles and dropped out of the rankings. Here’s a look at the rest of the Top 20:

1. Gonzaga (5-0) Last ranked: 1

The Eagles scored 41 unanswered points in a 48-7 win over Plant (Fla.).

Next: Friday vs. Leesburg (Fla.), 6:30 p.m.

2. DeMatha (4-1) LR: 2

The Stags posted a third-consecutive shutout, topping Life Christian Academy (Va.), 36-0.

Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (4-0) LR: 3

The Cougars beat Churchill, 64-0, their third win of 50 or more points this season.

Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.

4. Good Counsel (4-1) LR: 5

Junior Ronnell McCorn had five sacks as the Falcons beat No. 13 Friendship Collegiate, 21-12.

Next: Friday vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.

5. St. John’s (2-4) LR: 4

Despite a halftime lead, the Cadets fell to national No.1-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.), 53-24.

Next: Oct. 12 at McNamara, 1 p.m.

6. Westfield (4-0) LR: 6

The Bulldogs handed Stonewall Jackson its first loss of the season, 23-7.

Next: Friday at W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.

7. Stone Bridge (4-0) LR: 7

In a battle of single-wing programs, the Bulldogs overpowered Freedom-South Riding, 68-9.

Next: Friday at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (4-0) LR: 8

The Pumas took care of business against Bowie, 51-6.

Next: Friday at Bladensburg, 2 p.m.

9. Freedom-Woodbridge (4-0) LR: 9

Senior Quest Powell threw for four touchdowns as the Eagles blew out Battlefield, 47-0.

Next: Friday at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

10. National Christian (5-0) LR: 10

The Eagles won against Eastern by forfeit.

Next: Saturday at St. Thomas More (Conn.), 2:30 p.m.

11. Northwest (4-0) LR: 11

The Jaguars were victorious in a battle of undefeated teams, beating Richard Montgomery, 41-14.

Next: Friday at Gaithersburg, 7 p.m.

12. Broad Run (4-0) LR: 12

Senior Mitch Griffis threw four touchdown passes as the Spartans rolled over Urbana, 56-7.

Next: Friday vs. Loudoun County, 7 p.m.

13. Friendship Collegiate (3-2) LR: 13

In the first of consecutive games against WCAC opponents, the Knights fell to Good Counsel, 21-12.

Next: Friday at No. 2 DeMatha, 7 p.m.

14. Damascus (2-2) LR: 14

The Swarmin’ Hornets posted their first shutout of the season in a 37-0 win over Einstein.

Next: Friday vs. Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.

15. Georgetown Prep (2-2) LR: 15

The Little Hoyas snapped a two-game skid with a 42-0 win over Riverdale Baptist.

Next: Saturday vs. Benedictine, 7 p.m.

16. Landon (2-1) LR: 16

The Bears topped Woodberry Forest, 13-6, in overtime.

Next: Friday at Maret, 4 p.m.

17. South County (4-0) LR: 17

The undefeated Stallions had a bye.

Next: Friday at Annandale, 7 p.m.

18. Huntingtown (4-0) LR: 18

The Hurricanes rolled past Calvert, 41-0.

Next: Friday at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

19. North Point (3-1) LR: 19

The Eagles led by 33 at halftime in a 47-7 win over Chopticon.

Next: Friday vs. Leonardtown, 7 p.m.

20. Spalding (3-1) LR: NR

The Cavaliers bounced back from a loss to Good Counsel by thrashing Malvern Prep (Pa.), 56-12.

Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy (Va.), 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 20 Northern

On the bubble: Lake Braddock, Dunbar, Douglass, Paint Branch