

Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent, left, battles Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji during 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga. (Sascha Schuermann/AFP-Getty Images)

Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Brighton

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: entered in the 74th in 5-0 defeat at Leicester City

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Swansea City on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at West Brom on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Brighton

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 defeat at Manchester United

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s

Women’s Super League

West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham defender Erin Simon: in the 18 but did not play

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: vs. Reading, ppd.

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: vs. Reading, ppd.

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Wigan

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-2 defeat to Middlesbrough

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Swansea City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Cardiff City

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 89 (assist) in 3-2 victory over Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to West Brom

League One

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played the first 20 (injured) in 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90+ in 2-1 victory over MK Dons

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in the 63rd in 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Ross County

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory over Aberdeen

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 6-0 victory over Greenock Morton

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 61 in 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 88 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund

Josh Sargent flicks it on and Marco Friedl does the rest!



The American and Austrian combine to make it Dortmund 2-2 Bremen heading into the last 30 minutes on FS2. #BVBSVW pic.twitter.com/DRTNLAb5by — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 28, 2019

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-1 victory at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Freiburg

ZACK STEFFEN SAYS NO! 🚫👐



The @USMNT No.1 makes his first-ever @Bundesliga_EN penalty save to keep Düsseldorf level with Freiburg. #F95SCF pic.twitter.com/PeJmDPHoJR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 29, 2019

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory at Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 77th in 2-1 victory at Union Berlin

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 85th in 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 4-1 victory over Muenster

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 (scored in 82nd) in Augsburg II’s 3-2 defeat to Heimstetten

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 1-0 victory over Roedinghausen

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Koln

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Jahn Regensburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 70

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Sandhausen

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): vs. Nurnberg on Monday

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Braunschweig

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Chemnitzer

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Nice

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Olympique Marseille

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Bordeaux

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Reims

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 74th

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 68

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Soyaux

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Barcelona

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 90

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: not in the 18

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Logroño

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Real Betis

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Levante

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Lugo

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in the 60th in 1-1 draw with Cosenza

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): entered in the 67th in 2-0 victory over Groningen

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 (missed penalty) in 3-0 defeat to Heerenveen

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Den Haag

Eredivisie Women

PSV defender Chelsea Burns: played 90 in 9-1 victory over Excelsior

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 3-3 draw at NEC

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in the 80th in 4-1 victory at MVV

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 5-2 defeat at Excelsior

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 5-0 victory at Mechelen

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Waasland-Beveren

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Gent

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: vs. Genk, match suspended

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Braga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Thun

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 79 in 4-1 defeat at Salzburg

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Lyngby

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 (assist)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: entered in the 83rd

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): entered in 90+

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at AGF

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Esbjerg on Monday

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to OB

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 72nd in 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: vs. Orebro on Monday

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19 10/2): vs. Djurgarden on Monday

Damallsvenskan

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 4-1 defeat at Linkoping

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Vaxjo

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: entered in the 75th

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: in the 18 but did not play

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Pitea

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Kungsbacka

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 63rd) in 2-2 draw with Eskilstuna

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vittsjo

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: in the 18 but did not play

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Lillestrom

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played the first 45 in 4-1 defeat at Trabzonspor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 84 in 2-0 defeat at Atromitos

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at Beitar Jerusalem

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Ironi Kiryat Shmona

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 89 in 1-0 victory over Seongnam

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in the 81st in 3-0 victory over Estudiantes

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory over Talleres

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played the first 17 (injured) in 2-0 defeat to Barcelona

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Juarez

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Puebla

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at San Luis

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Toluca

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: entered in the 77th in 2-0 defeat at Atlas

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Monterrey

