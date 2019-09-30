Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent, left, battles Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji during 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga. (Sascha Schuermann/AFP-Getty Images)
By Steven Goff
Steven Goff
Reporter covering soccer (D.C. United, MLS, U.S. national teams, World Cup), plus some college basketball.

Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Brighton

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: entered in the 74th in 5-0 defeat at Leicester City

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Swansea City on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at West Brom on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Brighton

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 defeat at Manchester United

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s

Women’s Super League

West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham defender Erin Simon: in the 18 but did not play

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: vs. Reading, ppd.

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: vs. Reading, ppd.

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Wigan

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-2 defeat to Middlesbrough

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Swansea City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Cardiff City

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 89 (assist) in 3-2 victory over Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to West Brom

League One

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played the first 20 (injured) in 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90+ in 2-1 victory over MK Dons

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in the 63rd in 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Ross County

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory over Aberdeen

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 6-0 victory over Greenock Morton

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 61 in 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 88 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-1 victory at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Freiburg

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory at Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 77th in 2-1 victory at Union Berlin

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 85th in 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 4-1 victory over Muenster

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 (scored in 82nd) in Augsburg II’s 3-2 defeat to Heimstetten

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 1-0 victory over Roedinghausen

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Koln

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Jahn Regensburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 70

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Sandhausen

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): vs. Nurnberg on Monday

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Braunschweig

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Chemnitzer

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Nice

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Olympique Marseille

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Bordeaux

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Reims

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 74th

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 68

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Soyaux

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Barcelona

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 90

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: not in the 18

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Logroño

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Real Betis

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Levante

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Lugo

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in the 60th in 1-1 draw with Cosenza

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): entered in the 67th in 2-0 victory over Groningen

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 (missed penalty) in 3-0 defeat to Heerenveen

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Den Haag

Eredivisie Women

PSV defender Chelsea Burns: played 90 in 9-1 victory over Excelsior

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 3-3 draw at NEC

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in the 80th in 4-1 victory at MVV

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 5-2 defeat at Excelsior

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 5-0 victory at Mechelen

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Waasland-Beveren

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Gent

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: vs. Genk, match suspended

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Braga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Thun

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 79 in 4-1 defeat at Salzburg

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Lyngby

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 (assist)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: entered in the 83rd

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): entered in 90+

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at AGF

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Esbjerg on Monday

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to OB

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 72nd in 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: vs. Orebro on Monday

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19 10/2): vs. Djurgarden on Monday

Damallsvenskan

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 4-1 defeat at Linkoping

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Vaxjo

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: entered in the 75th

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: in the 18 but did not play

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Pitea

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Kungsbacka

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 63rd) in 2-2 draw with Eskilstuna

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vittsjo

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: in the 18 but did not play

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Lillestrom

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played the first 45 in 4-1 defeat at Trabzonspor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 84 in 2-0 defeat at Atromitos

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at Beitar Jerusalem

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Ironi Kiryat Shmona

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 89 in 1-0 victory over Seongnam

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in the 81st in 3-0 victory over Estudiantes

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory over Talleres

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played the first 17 (injured) in 2-0 defeat to Barcelona

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Juarez

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Puebla

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at San Luis

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Toluca

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: entered in the 77th in 2-0 defeat at Atlas

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Monterrey

Read more on soccer:

D.C. United earns uneventful draw against Red Bulls, keeping home playoff game within reach

As it eyes options for its home field, Spirit roars to a win at Maryland SoccerPlex

Rose Lavelle didn’t play in crucial club match after a FIFA gala and a letter from U.S. Soccer