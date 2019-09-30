Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Brighton
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: entered in the 74th in 5-0 defeat at Leicester City
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Swansea City on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at West Brom on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Brighton
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 defeat at Manchester United
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s
Women’s Super League
West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham defender Erin Simon: in the 18 but did not play
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: vs. Reading, ppd.
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: vs. Reading, ppd.
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Wigan
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-2 defeat to Middlesbrough
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Swansea City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Cardiff City
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 89 (assist) in 3-2 victory over Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to West Brom
League One
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played the first 20 (injured) in 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90+ in 2-1 victory over MK Dons
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: entered in the 63rd in 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Ross County
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory over Aberdeen
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 6-0 victory over Greenock Morton
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 61 in 3-0 defeat to Ayr United
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 88 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-1 victory at RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)
Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Freiburg
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory at Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 77th in 2-1 victory at Union Berlin
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 85th in 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 4-1 victory over Muenster
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 (scored in 82nd) in Augsburg II’s 3-2 defeat to Heimstetten
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 1-0 victory over Roedinghausen
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Koln
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Jahn Regensburg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 70
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Sandhausen
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): vs. Nurnberg on Monday
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Braunschweig
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Chemnitzer
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Nice
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Olympique Marseille
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Bordeaux
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Reims
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 74th
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 68
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Soyaux
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Barcelona
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 90
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: not in the 18
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Logroño
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Real Betis
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Levante
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Lugo
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in the 60th in 1-1 draw with Cosenza
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): entered in the 67th in 2-0 victory over Groningen
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 (missed penalty) in 3-0 defeat to Heerenveen
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Den Haag
Eredivisie Women
PSV defender Chelsea Burns: played 90 in 9-1 victory over Excelsior
Eerste Divisie
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 3-3 draw at NEC
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in the 80th in 4-1 victory at MVV
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 5-2 defeat at Excelsior
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 5-0 victory at Mechelen
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Waasland-Beveren
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Gent
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: vs. Genk, match suspended
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Braga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Thun
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 79 in 4-1 defeat at Salzburg
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Lyngby
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 (assist)
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: entered in the 83rd
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): entered in 90+
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at AGF
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Esbjerg on Monday
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to OB
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 72nd in 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: vs. Orebro on Monday
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19 10/2): vs. Djurgarden on Monday
Damallsvenskan
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 4-1 defeat at Linkoping
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Vaxjo
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: entered in the 75th
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: in the 18 but did not play
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Pitea
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Kungsbacka
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 63rd) in 2-2 draw with Eskilstuna
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vittsjo
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: in the 18 but did not play
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Lillestrom
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played the first 45 in 4-1 defeat at Trabzonspor
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 84 in 2-0 defeat at Atromitos
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at Beitar Jerusalem
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Ironi Kiryat Shmona
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 89 in 1-0 victory over Seongnam
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in the 81st in 3-0 victory over Estudiantes
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory over Talleres
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played the first 17 (injured) in 2-0 defeat to Barcelona
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Juarez
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Puebla
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at San Luis
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Toluca
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: entered in the 77th in 2-0 defeat at Atlas
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Monterrey
