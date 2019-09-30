The only goal Virginia has conceded this year came during a 3-1 victory at Duke on Sept. 13.

The Cavaliers, who are atop the ACC’s Coastal Division with three victories, will take a break from conference play Tuesday by hosting George Washington (2-6-1).

Meanwhile, the top-ranked Virginia women (9-0-2) were held scoreless for the first time this year during a 0-0 draw with No. 10 Duke at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville — the Cavaliers’ second ACC tie in the past three outings.

“If you look at it from the perspective of which team had the better chances,” Virginia Coach Steve Swanson said, “you could honestly say we were fortunate to draw.”

The Cavaliers will visit Miami (3-4-2) on Friday.

>> The Navy men’s soccer team has not lost in almost a year. The women’s squad has won nine in a row.

Combined, the academy teams are 19-1-0 with a 36-7 scoring margin and 14 shutouts.

Good times in Annapolis.

The 25th-ranked men remained one of the few perfect teams in the country (9-0-0) Saturday with a 2-0 victory at Loyola (Md.), the Patriot League’s preseason favorite. The Midshipmen extended their overall winning streak to 13, the longest in the nation. They are off to their best start in 53 years.

Nicko West and Ethan Singer scored 12 minutes apart in the first half. Ian Bramblett made three saves in recording his seventh shutout but also received help from 6-foot-7 defender Matt Nocita and teammates, who cleared shots off the goal line. Navy has not conceded a goal before halftime this season.

Check out the exciting highlights from @NavyMSoccer 2-0 victory over Loyola today. This brings the Midshipmen 2-0-0 in Patriot League play and 9-0-0 on the season! ⚽️👏 pic.twitter.com/zcX9NnqtJk — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) September 28, 2019

The Midshipmen will visit American (0-6-2) on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Carolyn Mang scored in the 74th minute as the women’s team won at arch-rival Army, 1-0, to improve to 10-1-0. Sydney Fortson earned her fourth shutout.

Mang's goal courtesy of @PatriotLeagueTV ...

Tune in for the final 13 minutes of regulation of the @ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/tgUd0tQPVu — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) September 28, 2019

Coach Carin Gabarra called it a “great victory because of the magnitude of the Star Game [between Navy and Army] for our players, our alumni and our program. The legacy of the players before this team is special, and we talk about those players and their contributions all the time. We play this game for all Navy and Marine Corps officers around the world.”

The Mids will host Lafayette (5-4-1) on Wednesday night.

>> The second-ranked Georgetown men (7-1-0) rebounded from a 1-0 extra-time defeat at Louisville with a 2-1 home victory over Providence. The Hoyas are 2-0-0 in the Big East and will visit DePaul (4-4-1) on Friday.

The No. 12 Georgetown women (7-2-1) opened Big East play with a third consecutive shutout, 3-0 over visiting Marquette. Graduate student Amanda Carolan scored twice to increase her team lead to seven. The Hoyas are at Villanova (5-3-2) on Thursday.

Starting BIG EAST play off the right way ✔️#HoyaSaxa | #WeAreGeorgetown pic.twitter.com/CFDMtRNhbJ — Georgetown W Soccer (@HoyasWSoc) September 29, 2019

>> The No. 20 James Madison men (7-2-0) won their seventh straight and improved to 3-0-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association, defeating visiting Drexel, 3-1.

>> Maryland the defending NCAA men’s champion, enjoyed a good week as part of its rebuilding process, handing St. John’s its first defeat and earning a point at Wisconsin in a 0-0 draw, despite playing a man down for 70 minutes. The Terrapins (4-3-1) will host No. 22 Rutgers (6-1-2) on Wednesday.

