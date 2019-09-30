

Todd Gurley hates the Thursday night turnaround, especially this week. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

No one, but no one, likes the Thursday night games. Except for viewers and NFL owners, who make a fortune off them.

This week, no one hates them more than Todd Gurley, especially because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rang up 55 points in a wild 55-40 victory over Gurley’s Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. It matters not that the Rams’ loss came in Los Angeles and they have only a short flight to Seattle for the Thursday night game against the Seahawks, who beat the Cardinals, 27-10, Sunday night in Arizona.

“You know how I feel about Thursday night games,” he told ESPN. “I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever.”

The Rams’ method of combating the quick turnaround is to have exercise bicycles and massage tables in the locker room immediately after the game. The Rams are fortunate that they haven’t had a rash of serious injuries, but their use of Gurley, the NFL’s best running back the past two years, remains curious, the condition of his left knee mysterious. He scored two touchdowns, but had only five carries for 16 yards and caught seven passes (on 11 targets) for 54 yards.

That put more pressure on quarterback Jared Goff, who completed 45 of 68 passes (out of 81 total offensive plays) for 517 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted three times and lost a fumble that Ndamukong Suh returned for a touchdown to ice the game. On defense, the Rams had no answer for Jameis Winston, who completed 28 of 41 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.

Coach Sean McVay is adamant that Gurley’s knee is just fine, he has been used sparingly through four games, getting 49 carries for 219 yards and scoring three TDs. He has caught 11 passes for 62 yards. Questions about that left Gurley a little testy, too.

“I don’t call the play calls, bro,” he said (via the Athletic) when asked whether the Bucs had done something defensively to limit his use and effectiveness. “Like I say, I don’t call the plays. I go out there and play. I block for JG, run the ball, run the routes, whatever. Whatever the play call is, I’m going to go out there and do it just like everyone else is going to go out there and do their job. It’s 11 people on the field and there’s only one ball.”

At least changing the offensive balance is something the Rams can do. As for Thursday night games that began in 2006, those are beyond the Rams’ control and they aren’t going anywhere even though, in December 2016, Richard Sherman, the former Seahawks cornerback, called them a “poopfest” in a Players’ Tribune essay entitled “Why I Hate Thursday Night Football.”

“I think [Thursday Night Football] is here for good,” Jones correctly predicted in 2016. “Again, why is that it is prime-time. It’s a great opportunity for the NFL to basically be a part of what we want to be. And that is we appreciate the interest that’s in our game.”

