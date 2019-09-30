The Browns kept the Ravens from running away with the AFC North

The narrative in training camp, remember, was that this would be addition by subtraction for the Steelers, who would thrive in calmer surroundings following the offseason exits of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell. It hasn’t worked out for anyone involved.

Bengals at Steelers

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Yahoo Sports, ESPN.com, NFL.com, fuboTV

Brown, traded by the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March, is a free agent after being released by both the Raiders and the New England Patriots. He is under investigation and facing possible discipline by the NFL after two women accused him of rape, sexual assault and intimidation.

Bell, allowed by the Steelers to leave in free agency he sat out all of last season in a contract stare-down over his franchise-player deal, is averaging 2.9 yards per carry and has totaled 163 rushing yards in three games for the hapless New York Jets.

For the Steelers, it has been subtraction by subtraction. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing elbow surgery, leaving understudy Mason Rudolph to lead the attempt to climb back toward respectability.

James Conner, Bell’s replacement as the Steelers’ centerpiece runner, is averaging 2.9 yards per carry this season and has totaled only 97 rushing yards in three games. JuJu Smith-Schuster, now the No. 1 wideout with Brown gone, has totaled 14 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown. The Steelers are ranked 30th in the league in total offense and 30th in scoring offense.

The defense has not saved them. They’re ranked 31st in the league in total defense and 28th in scoring defense.

Yet all is not lost. Not yet, at least. The winner of this game will be only one game behind the division leaders, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, in the AFC North. Those teams have matching 2-2 records after the Browns’ triumph Sunday in Baltimore kept the Ravens from turning the division race into a runaway.

The Bengals seek their first victory under Zac Taylor, their first-year head coach hired after the offseason exit of Marvin Lewis. The early struggles under Taylor, the former quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay, perhaps should make Bengals fans appreciate the franchise’s accomplishments under Lewis, who reached the playoffs seven times in 16 seasons but never managed a postseason victory.

The Bengals are ranked third in the league in passing offense but are last in rushing. Quarterback Andy Dalton has 979 passing yards in three games but also has committed five turnovers, throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles. Dalton has been without standout wide receiver A.J. Green, who remains sidelined after undergoing preseason ankle surgery.

