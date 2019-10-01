No athletes were cited for wrongdoing in the USADA news release.

“The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth,” said Travis Tygart, USADA’s chief executive. “While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr. Salazar and Dr. Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and well-being of the athletes they were sworn to protect.”

The announcement marked the culmination of a four-year investigation the USADA said included interviews with 30 witnesses, more than 2,000 exhibits and nearly 5,800 pages of transcripts. The organization said it relied on eyewitness accounts, contemporaneous emails and medical records. The punishments became official after a two-year court battle, as two independent arbitration panels considered the cases.

“Following two evidentiary hearings, Salazar’s lasting seven days and Brown’s lasting six days, and a lengthy post-hearing review of all the evidence and testimony, the [arbitration] panel found that Salazar and Brown possessed and trafficked a banned performance-enhancing substance and administered or attempted to administer a prohibited method to multiple track and field athletes,” the USADA said in a statement.

The news landed in the early days of the IAAF world championships, which are taking place in Doha, Qatar, where several of Salazar’s past and present athletes are competing. That means much of the track and field world was asleep when the punishment was announced. Salazar has previously denied any wrongdoing. Neither Salazar, Brown, nor the athletes they trained were immediately available for comment Monday night.

“The Oregon Project will never permit doping and all Oregon Project athletes are required to comply with the WADA Code and IAAF rules,” Salazar said in a 2017 statement.

Salazar is one of track’s most celebrated coaches, but he has also faced scrutiny and skirted controversy for several years. The BBC first cast a light on some of his controversial practices in 2015, highlighting his reliance on infusions of L-carnitine.

Backed by Nike, he found success with several elite distance runners. Competing for Great Britain, Farah won gold medals at two distances — 5,000 and 10,000 meters — in both the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. He split with Salazar in October 2017.

And at the 2016 Rio Games, Centrowitz, a native of Arnold, Md., and alumnus of Broadneck High, became the first American since 1908 to win an Olympic title in the 1,500-meter race. Centrowitz split with Salazar after last season and began running with the Bowerman Track Club.

“I think we both can agree that it was just kind of time for both of us,” Centrowitz told the running website Let’s Run in July. “I got as much as I needed out of the program and I think he probably got as much as he needed out of me. …Everyone gets to a point where I think it’s just time to kind of mix things up. And I felt like that’s where I was in my career and I think he fully supported that and agreed as well.”

While the year’s biggest meet continues Tuesday in Doha, Salazar’s status will no doubt create a buzz around the track that might linger well into next year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Stephanie Bruce, an American long-distance runner, tweeted Monday night her “faith in the sport has been restored. Thanks to all those courageous individuals who spoke out and have been building this case. Mr. Salazar I hope we cease to see your influence in our running world. Also about DAMN time.”

Adam Kilgore contributed to this report.

