The Washington Capitals are taking 25 players on their first road trip of the season, but their opening-night roster technically lists 23, making the team compliant before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. But the team’s solutions to both its roster makeup and salary-cap constraints are only temporary and will require revisiting in a week.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov, suspended for the first three games of the season for “inappropriate conduct,” doesn’t count against the team’s roster or salary cap while he’s sidelined. The team placed defenseman Christian Djoos and forwards Liam O’Brien and Michael Sgarbossa on waivers Monday, and with all three then clearing waivers, they were reassigned to the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Washington also designated blue-liner Michal Kempny, who’s recovering from a torn left hamstring, as an injured nonroster player, meaning he doesn’t count against the team’s roster limit but can be activated whenever he’s healthy. Kempny won’t play against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, but placing him on injured reserve would have required him to miss at least three games. Kempny has been skating every day of training camp wearing a noncontact jersey.

“You know, just it is what it is and what can I say, I feel better every day and just trying to build to work out some stuff and get better,” Kempny said. “I think I’m really close [to taking contact]. You know, we have to talk with [head athletic trainer Jason Serbus] and then go from that, but like I said, I’m very close.”

With Kempny out, Jonas Siegenthaler will skate on a top defense pairing with John Carlson, and 19-year-old Martin Fehervary is expected to make his NHL debut in St. Louis, playing beside Radko Gudas. The Capitals’ opening-night roster currently includes three goaltenders — Braden Holtby, Pheonix Copley and Ilya Samsonov — and while Holtby is slated to play Wednesday night against the Blues, either Copley or Samsonov could start in one of the Capitals’ back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Lines!



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Oshie

Hagelin-Stephenson-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Siegenthaler-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Fehervary-Gudas — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 1, 2019

But the Capitals will be forced into more roster decisions Oct. 8, when Kuznetsov returns from his suspension, putting his $7.8 million salary-cap hit back on the books. To get under the NHL’s $81.5 million salary-cap ceiling, Washington is expected to have to trim its roster down by a forward, a defenseman and a goaltender. The only players remaining who are waivers-exempt are Siegenthaler, Fehervary and Samsonov.

