The ground beneath the NCAA’s lucrative apparatus may have shifted a bit Monday. And while the long-term impact remains unclear, the news — which came with an assist from LeBron James — drew applause from star athletes like Draymond Green and Richard Sherman and prompted warnings from Mark Cuban and others.

With the backing of James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, a bill that many believe could prompt cascading change in big-time college sports. If it takes effect as scheduled in four years, athletes who attend California colleges will be allowed to sign the same types of endorsement and sponsorship agreements as professional athletes

Green, who played basketball for four years at Michigan State, called the news “exciting,” recalling his lean seasons in East Lansing.

“We spent so much time in college broke, with no money. Yet everybody else was living very well, universities making a ton of money off your likeness,” he told reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ media day Monday. “It is the most bankrupt model. …

“It’s backward. Someone needs to force this dictatorship to change. Because that’s exactly what it is. It’s no different than any country that’s ran by dictators. The NCAA is a dictatorship.”

Green had been a vocal supporter of the bill, which passed by a 72-0 vote in the State Assembly, since it was proposed.

Richard Sherman, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback, spent his fifth year of NCAA eligibility at Stanford studying for a communications degree. He similarly argued that the Fair Pay for Play will force the governing body of college sports to either adapt or die.

“I hope it destroys the NCAA because I think it’s corrupt and it’s a bunch of people taking advantage of kids and doing it under a mask of fair play,” Sherman said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “It’s going to cripple the NCAA in a way where they start to bend, make it more fair and more of a symbiotic relationship between players and the NCAA, or it’s going to destroy them in general and start a whole new way of college athletics in general, and I can respect that, too.”

The bill has brought a new focus on the NCAA’s dispute with increasingly powerful and vocal athletes whose exploits are worth billions of dollars. Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said that model is unsustainable, and that the NCAA “is a mess.”

“The interests of the NCAA as an organization are not fully aligned with the economic interests of the schools or the economic interests of the players that are now part of the equation,” he told Neil Cavuto on Fox Business.

Cuban, of course, profits from a business that offers athletes an alternative to college, with the NBA’s one-and-done rule allowing athletes to leave for the pros after a single season, as the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson did in June.

“They’re [the NCAA] a big source of the problem,” Cuban told Cavuto. ‘They’re very bureaucratic, their interests aren’t really aligned with all their schools and they’re certainly not aligned with players’ interests. But, set that aside.

“When it comes to paying players as employees, you have to ask yourself, ‘What happens if they get fired?’” Cuban said. “'What happens if you want to fire him? Do we want to start firing student athletes? Oh, you’re not good enough. You’re going to lose your scholarship. We’re going to cut your pay.’”

If California’s law is taken up by other states, Cuban sees third parties eventually coming in and schools beginning to focus on sports “as a true business.”

“My guess is, and this is only a guess, that the NCAA may implode, particularly as it applies to football,” he said. “I think you may see third parties come in with a lot of money and say, ‘You know what? This is about the cash now. You may focus on yourself as a school on your economics as an athletic department. Let us invest in you. Extract yourself from the NCAA. We’ll partner with X number of other schools and we’ll create our own organization and we’ll create our own economics and you’ll get to make more money because it’s now about the money. We’ll be brutally honest about it.’ … The NCAA doesn’t allow them to focus on it as a true business.”

NCAA rules, which prohibit student-athletes from profiting off their names, images or likenesses, have become a pet cause for James, who has been outspoken in his support of reform.

“That No. 23 jersey would have gotten sold all over the place without my name on the back, but everybody would have known the likeness,” James told reporters at Lakers practice Monday when asked what would have happened had he attended Ohio State rather than going to the NBA out of high school. “My body would have been on the 2004 NCAA basketball video game. And the Schottenstein Center would have been sold out every single night if I was there."

Newsom made the signing official Monday when he joined James and his business partners Rich Paul and Maverick Carter, on Uninterrupted’s “The Shop.” The Fair Pay to Play Act would also allow student-athletes to hire agents without compromising their scholarships but does not mandate that players receive payment from schools.

“Me and my mom, we didn’t have anything,” James said. "“We wouldn’t have been able to benefit at all from it. The university would have been able to capitalize on everything.”

Not everyone feels the way James, Green and Sherman do. Tim Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and played on two national championship teams at Florida, passionately explained his feelings last month on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“If I could support my team, support my college, support my university, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “But now we’re changing it from ‘us’ … from being an alumni where I care, which makes college sports special, to then okay it’s not about ‘us,’ it’s not about ‘we.’ It’s just about ‘me.’ …

“It changes what’s special about college football. We turn it into the NFL, where who has the most money, that’s where you go.”

