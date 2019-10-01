

Here are my lists of players for Week 5. The rankings default to half-PPR settings, so for full-PPR or standard leagues, adjust players up or down a bit if they are particularly dependent on receiving volume or touchdowns.

Following the rankings, I’ll offer some thoughts on players of particular interest this week. Note that the rankings will update as new information dictates during the week, so please check back as games draw closer.

Bye weeks: Dolphins, Lions.

4 QB names of interest

Deshaun Watson, Texans (3): Watson’s owners can’t be thrilled with his good-game-lousy-game pattern thus far, but he’s due for a nice performance, if the pattern holds, and gets Atlanta’s unimposing defense at home.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals (9): Arizona’s offense has been a mess the past couple of weeks, making a date with Cincinnati, even on the road, a welcome development for the No. 1 overall pick.

Jacoby Brissett, Colts (13): Anyone in need of a streaming option should look at Brissett, who has been solid and now will have to try to keep up with Kansas City. It will help a lot if Indy can get T.Y. Hilton back from injury.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (16): Now facing thinly veiled criticism from teammates, the pressure is on Cousins to do the kind of things that highly paid QBs are expected to do. You know, like complete passes downfield, that sort of thing.

4 RB names of interest

Derrick Henry, Titans (10): With 100 yards and/or a TD in each of his first four games, Henry has been consistent for his owners, if not spectacular (apart from a 75-yard TD catch-and-run in Week 1). He may have trouble breaking off another big play against Buffalo, but Henry can solidify his case as a low-end RB1 if he can grind out another productive outing.

Melvin Gordon, Chargers (12): I’m ranking Gordon with the expectation that in his first action of the season, he will be treated as Los Angeles’s starter, as Coach Anthony Lynn has indicated. Austin Ekeler (23) thus takes a tumble, but for now he can’t drop any further than the RB2/3 border, given how well he played in Gordon’s absence.

Jordan Howard, Eagles (19): A funny thing happened on the way to Miles Sanders’s inevitable breakout, as Howard went off for three TDs last week and served notice that he might not just fade into the background. It wouldn’t be the first time that a hotshot rookie took a back seat to a steady veteran, at least for one season, and Howard has a chance to be the workhorse again with a home date versus the winless Jets.

Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers (35): It shouldn’t take much to grab the reins of Tampa Bay’s backfield from Peyton Barber, but it was much more than Jones could manage as a would-be hotshot rookie last season. Lately, though, he has appeared to nose ahead in their competition.

4 WR names of interest

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (10): He’ll be ranked in the top 10, and ahead of teammate Mike Evans, until further notice.

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (15): Depending on when Tyreek Hill returns, Watkins may have just one or two more chances to be considered a WR2. Since going off in Week 1 for 198 yards and three TDs, Watkins has posted games of just 49, 64 and 54 yards, but his talent and current situation still demand a high ranking.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (30): With A.J. Green getting closer to his return and Cincy coming off a pathetic showing on national TV, now might be a good time to make a lowball bid on Boyd. He should still provide WR2/3 numbers (okay, maybe more on the WR3 end of things) the rest of the way, starting with a nice-looking matchup in Arizona.

Golden Tate, Giants (43): His four-game suspension has ended just in time for a tough test against Minnesota, but Tate comes back to a Big Blue offense rejuvenated by rookie QB Daniel Jones.

3 TE names of interest

George Kittle, 49ers (2): It will be interesting to see what, if anything, San Francisco cooked up during its bye to get Kittle going. Over the first three weeks, he had scoreless games of 54, 54 and 57 yards and was the TE13 in fantasy.

Austin Hooper, Falcons (7): Those who drafted Hooper as a low-end TE1 are loving the return, as he has at least six targets in each game and appears to be an integral part of Atlanta’s passing game, with 130 yards in Week 4 reflecting major upside.

Ben Watson, Patriots (22): The post-Gronk era has begun with New England almost completely ignoring its TEs, but that was with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo holding down the fort until Watson completed his suspension. The still-athletic 38-year-old was clearly the Pats’ top TE in training camp, and he could make some noise right away.

