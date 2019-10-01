The 29-year-old golfer, who played on the PGA Tour in 2011, went on to win the tournament, his second of the season, and the suspension came despite images of him kneeling in contrition.

AD

Bio Kim got on his knees pleading for mercy and forgiveness for flipping the bird at a jerk. Sergio destroyed greens in Saudi Arabia after taking a murderous regime's money and then started posting happy pics to his Gram feed. pic.twitter.com/C0tkcrCzSZ — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) October 1, 2019

In a unanimous vote, members of the KPGA said in a statement (via the Golf Channel) that the golfer had “damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior.”

AD

Kim also was leading in Player of the Year points, but he now will be unable to finish the season.

Read more from The Post:

Max Scherzer’s catchers have a story to tell

A 9-year-old boy missed his turn in a 5k run. He won the 10k instead.

Sharks are chomping at Nats Park, and I think we’re going to need a bigger bandwagon

‘Coaching malpractice’: Analysts rip Jay Gruden for playing Dwyane Haskins against Giants

AD