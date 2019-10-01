The leading money winner on Korea’s pro golf tour was suspended for three years Tuesday for flipping off a cellphone user whose picture-taking disrupted his downswing during the final round of Sunday’s DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open.

Bio Kim, ranked 302nd in the world, had a one-stroke lead on the 16th hole when a camera shutter went off. He turned, made an obscene gesture toward the crowd and slammed his club against the ground. The Korea Professional Golfers’ Association announced that he would be suspended despite his apology and fined him the U.S. equivalent of $8,350.

The 29-year-old golfer, who played on the PGA Tour in 2011, went on to win the tournament, his second of the season, and the suspension came despite images of him kneeling in contrition.

In a unanimous vote, members of the KPGA said in a statement (via the Golf Channel) that the golfer had “damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior.”

Kim also was leading in Player of the Year points, but he now will be unable to finish the season.

