Though he played on, the swollen finger would later turn purple. After Thomas received the results of an MRI exam — which revealed he would require surgery to repair a ruptured radial collateral ligament — all he could do was chuckle.

“I was in there laughing because I’m like: ‘Damn. It’s always something,’” Thomas recalled Monday. “But at the end of the day, this won’t break me. I’ve been through way worse.”

Thomas is no longer wearing a cast, but he will miss all of training camp, the preseason and at least the first three games of the regular season. Thomas has dealt with hip problems since 2017, forcing him to miss games and endure the monotony of rehabilitation. So, unlike most nine-year NBA veterans, Thomas had actually been looking forward to participating in training camp.

Though he laughed away the pain when given the bad news, Thomas has maintained perspective about this latest fluke injury.

“I’m past that. I’ve been through real-life situations,” Thomas said. “I mean, I really couldn’t control that. I went for the ball and I jammed my thumb, and then, I mean, you know, it went to a torn ligament. Everything happens for a reason.”

The injury happened weeks after Thomas earned an invitation to the hush-hush camp held by one of his mentors, Kobe Bryant.

Details have recently trickled out about Bryant’s private minicamp, for which he handpicked several superstars such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and up-and-coming players such as the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart. Thomas was also one of the chosen few, working out his mind and body for six hours a day for two consecutive days.

Thomas said Bryant answered players’ questions, shared feedback about their individual games and broke down game footage. He said all other details about Kobe’s camp shall remain confidential.

“Such great players being in that setting and being able to compete and be able to learn from Kobe Bryant is like one of the best two days in my life,” Thomas said. “Basketball-wise we watched film with him, we did mind things with him. We did a lot. I don’t want to say all the things because he might get mad. He was trying to keep that where nobody knows really what went down. But it was a great two days where you learned a lot from the best player to play the game.”

But … mind things?

“Yeah, I’m not going to get in detail,” Thomas said through his dimpled smile. “He does weird things. But I mean, if he does it, it works. But it was great. It was a great two days.”

